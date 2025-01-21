San Antonio ISD keeps schools closed another day

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Most San Antonio school districts resumed class Wednesday following Tuesday's inclement weather.

However, San Antonio ISD schools remain closed.

On social media, SAISD officials said they decided to keep schools closed for the “safety of students walking or waiting at bus stops early in the morning.”

But the superintendent’s letter to parents and staff also acknowledged SAISD’s ongoing challenges keeping temperatures regulated in older buildings when it’s cold outside.

SAISD faced criticism for keeping schools open during the season’s first cold snap earlier this month.

At the time, Superintendent Jaime Aquino said SAISD had spent $75 million to improve HVAC systems since heaters broke down across the district a year ago. But he said it would cost nearly $600 million to bring their facilities up to industry standards.

SAISD central office staff and essential campus staff, such as custodians, were asked to report to work Wednesday at their regularly scheduled times. The district will also serve curbside meals to students, and has rescheduled its board meeting for Wednesday evening.