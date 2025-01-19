'We Fight Back' rally held in downtown San Antonio ahead of Inauguration Day

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Dozens braved the cold wind on Sunday afternoon in downtown San Antonio to attend the “We Fight Back” rally, aimed to garner support from the public to oppose the incoming administration’s policies.

The rally was sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Organizer Jose Montoya said his group is opposed to many of President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, including immigration policies.

“We want to let Trump know that San Antonio is not gonna let our friends, family and neighbors get deported, and past that we’re not gonna let them be scapegoated for every social ill that the country has," he said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio An attendee holds a sign at the "We Fight Back" rally in San Antonio on Sunday, January 19th

Hannah Chambers came to show her support.

“I think it’s an unfortunate reality in this country that the white people have the most power so I'm just trying to lend my voice to help others,” she said.

Chambers said she’s concerned about the inequality in government.

“We need to go back to 'we the people,' not the people in power, but actual people,” she said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Participants at the "We Fight Back" rally

The event also highlighted concern about other issues, such as workers' rights, education and equality for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

The rally was one of some 85 similar events held across the country ahead of Inauguration Day.