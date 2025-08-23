Marc Whyte, Grant Moody and others eyeing Congressional bids in newly drawn District 35
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.
Some local politicians are looking closely at the newly drawn 35th Congressional District. District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte says he is interested in running for a congressional seat in the new District 35, which was created from five existing districts.
Republican County Commissioner Grant Moody officially announced he is exploring a congressional bid in the new district as well. Moody is the only Republican member of the Bexar County Commissioners Court.
Others interested in running for District 35, according to The Texas Tribune, include Republican State Rep. John Lujan and Kristin Tips, a funeral director who heads the Texas Funeral Service Commission.
The newly drawn District 35 would encompass portions of the counties of Bexar, Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes. Except for the San Antonio area, the new district would lean heavily Republican. The redistricting effort by Republicans is expected to potentially create five additional Republican congressional seats. The newly drawn district would have favored Trump by 10 points had it existed in November of last year, according to The Texas Tribune.