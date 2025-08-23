Marc Whyte, Grant Moody and others eyeing Congressional bids in newly drawn District 35

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Some local politicians are looking closely at the newly drawn 35th Congressional District. District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte says he is interested in running for a congressional seat in the new District 35, which was created from five existing districts.

Jerry Clayton / TPR

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody talks to Helotes area residents on August 14th, 2025

Republican County Commissioner Grant Moody officially announced he is exploring a congressional bid in the new district as well. Moody is the only Republican member of the Bexar County Commissioners Court.

Joey Palacios / TPR State Rep John Lujan at this campaign watch party on November 5, 2024

Others interested in running for District 35, according to The Texas Tribune, include Republican State Rep. John Lujan and Kristin Tips, a funeral director who heads the Texas Funeral Service Commission.

Screenshot / Texas Senate website Texas Funeral Service Commission Presiding Officer Kristin Tips and then-Executive Director Scott Bingaman testify together at a Senate Health and Human Services Committee meeting April 16, 2025. In his lawsuit against the commission, Bingaman alleges Tips misled him and used state resources to lobby for a bill that would have benefited her funeral service business.

The newly drawn District 35 would encompass portions of the counties of Bexar, Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes. Except for the San Antonio area, the new district would lean heavily Republican. The redistricting effort by Republicans is expected to potentially create five additional Republican congressional seats. The newly drawn district would have favored Trump by 10 points had it existed in November of last year, according to The Texas Tribune.