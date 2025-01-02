FBI: New Orleans attack suspect is from Texas; Bexar County Jail regains compliance status; Selena's killer seeks parole

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 64. Patchy fog tonight with a low of around 50.

Details emerge on NOLA terrorist attack suspect

The 42-year-old man who intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans was from Texas.

At least 10 people were killed at the scene and at least 35 others were injured in the rampage. Five of those victims have died from their injuries since the attack.

Records show Shamsud-Din Jabbar lived in northwest Houston and started realty businesses in Texas— at least two are now defunct.

In a YouTube video that has since been taken down, Jabbar says he was born and raised in Beaumont, and spent 10 years in the military.

The Houston FBI office has executed a search warrant of Jabbar's mobile home. Specialized teams have been deployed, including a bomb squad.

Bexar County jail back in compliance

The local jail has regained its compliance status after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued two citations in November.

The first citation related to an inmate who died after being held in a temporary holding area for more than 48 hours. The second one involved an inmate who did not receive prescribed medication and later died.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the jail implemented a plan that improves inmate health and streamlines the housing process.

The plan will remain in place into the new year.

Selena's killer files for parole

Yolanda Saldívar was sentenced to life in the 1995 killing of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla.

Saldívar's parole review is scheduled for March 30 — nearly 30 years to the day since Quintanilla died.

64-year-old Saldivar has maintained that the killing was an accident. She blamed the Quintanilla family in a recent documentary for the negative depictions of her in popular media

Saldivar is currently housed at the state's Patrick O'Daniel unit.

San Antonio's economic growth predicted to continue

Jeff Webster, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Greater Chamber of Commerce, predicts the local economy will see healthy growth going into the new year.

CPS Energy expects 30,000 new residential connections in 2025. Heavy manufacturing jobs also continue to grow with the expansion of Toyota and UK-based equipment manufacturer, JCB .

Webster said San Antonio is a great place to be in 2025 with a lower cost of living among the nation's biggest cities.

SpaceX eyes Starship launch next week

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on X that SpaceX is targeting a Jan.10 launch of Starship from its South Texas site.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an updated license for the seventh launch last month.

The authorization includes the launch of the Starship and Super Heavy vehicle, a return of the booster for a catch at the launch tower, and a splashdown of Starship in the Indian Ocean.

The date is subject to change.

UT advances to College Football Playoff semifinals

The University of Texas at Austin football team earned a double overtime win in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State on New Year's Day.

Texas came out to an early lead against ASU in Atlanta, but the Sun Devils dominated the 4th quarter to tie 24-24 at the end of the game.

The Longhorns intercepted the ball during the second overtime, clinching their 39-31 win.

Texas will play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Jan. 10th for a shot at the national championship game.

Recycle your Xmas tree to protect dunes, coral

The sea turtle conservation nonprofit Sea Turtle Inc. is asking for donations of live Christmas trees to create dunes and protect the coral of South Padre Island.

Trees should be free of tinsel and decorations before they are dropped off and will be collected through Jan. 4.

Officials with Sea Turtle Inc. told KRGV recycled live Christmas trees play a critical role in protecting and stabilizing sand dunes, which provide an area for sea turtles to lay their eggs.

