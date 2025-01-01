Head of Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce expects healthy economic growth in 2025

The head of the San Antonio Greater Chamber of Commerce expects San Antonio's economy to continue to show healthy growth in 2025.

Chamber President and CEO Jeff Webster said CPS Energy expects 30,000 new residential connections in 2025.

Webster also said heavy manufacturing jobs continue to grow here.

"Toyota has expanded. JCB is going to be cutting up ground and moving forward. Navistar [International] is expanding and growing. It's a good time to be in this market," he said. "And our friends at HEB, they're expanding. They're growing their manufacturing, distribution business on the East Side.

JCB makes heavy farm and construction machinery, including lifts. Navistar International produces large commercial trucks. Both are located on the South Side.

Webster calls San Antonio a great place to be for many residents in 2025.

"If you look at what we're doing here, the diversity and opportunity, along with the cost of living compared to the Austin's and Chicago's ... Atlanta, it's affordable to be here," he said. "It's affordable to have a family here and grow a career."

The chamber, which just celebrated its 130th anniversary, also recently recognized major economic developments for the city in 2024. Those included the passage of Proposition C, putting the San Antonio City's Manager's pay in the hands of the city council, support for the downtown baseball stadium project, and a new direct flight from San Antonio International Airport to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.