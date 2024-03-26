County commissioners approve incentive negotiations with UK-based equipment manufacturer

UK-based JCB manufacturing plans to open a nearly $266 million plant on San Antonio's South Side by 2028.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday directed staff to begin negotiations with the maker of agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment over nearly $12 million in incentives to lure the company here.

David Carver, the company's local director of operations, told commissioners JCB is excited to locate here and promises to bring plenty of high good paying jobs with it.

"We are looking to recruit 1,500, and we're looking to make those good, solid jobs for people," he said.

The incentives include a grant of $250,000 for 250 jobs that each pay more than $58,000 annually. That's $1,000 for each created and filled within the first two years of operation, according to county documents.

The biggest incentives are a 10 year, 100% tax break on real and personal property investments, a value of nearly $6.5 million and another $5 million for improvements to public infrastructure, like the roads serving the plant.

The company is expected to have an economic impact of $10 billion over 10 years, according to county officials.

Carver, here on his first ever U.S. visit, told commissioners he's taken in a Spurs game and tried the local food and drink. He joked that he's still working on making his accent more local.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores praised Carver for already getting involved in the community by pledging to be a good neighbor to residential areas near the planned facility and for visiting the Haven for Hope.

She also praised the privately-owned company's early hiring processes.

"We've also talked about making sure we have a diverse work force. I know you guys have already hired some of the senior leadership and included a good percentage of women in that, so just thank you for your visionary leadership," Flores said.

She said a large job fair is planned for the fall for potential employees and suppliers for the plant that builds equipment like loaders, forklifts and other sorts of lifters and platforms.

The company was also invited to represent itself at another job fair at Freeman Coliseum on April 19.

Founded in Staffordshire, England in 1945, the company is expanding into the U.S. and is well-established in the U.K. and India, according to county officials.