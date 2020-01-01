Diversity Statement

DIVERSITY STATEMENT 2021

TPR’s mission is to engage, inspire and inform, to empower our community to make life better. Consistent with our mission, we celebrate the rich diversity of the communities we serve and embrace inclusion in our staffing, our Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board, and our content.



TPR does not discriminate against individuals in hiring, employment or promotion based one ethnicity, race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, age, religion, creed, national origin, citizenship, culture, economic status, physical ability, genetics, or veteran or military status. We strive to ensure that all employees are comfortable and confident in bringing their true selves to their work and contributing their unique perspectives and ideas.



TPR was founded by our community and we are governed and advised by members of our community. Our Board of Directors follows a process for nominations that is intentional in developing a pool of candidates that is representative of our community. Likewise, we cast a wide net in recruiting members for our Community Advisory Board and actively seek their recommendations in developing programming and other policies that meet the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities we serve.



TPR provides a wide variety of informational, educational and cultural content on a variety of platforms. We continuously strive to create content that resonates with our audience. In addition to being real and reliable, we work to make our content relatable and reflective of all the many elements of diversity of our audience. TPR journalists pride themselves on fair and accurate reporting of the news that includes multiple voices and diverse perspectives. We provide in formation needed to make sound decisions. We produce programs that feature thoughtful, in-depth conversations with guests from diverse viewpoints addressing a wide variety of topics. We present cultural content that uplifts and inspires a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, experiences and cultures.



ACTIVITY REPORT



CURRENT STATISTICSEMPLOYEES

As of March 2021,TPR has 52 full time employees, with one existing position open. Of those employees, 33 are female and 19 are male; 17 are people of color.



GOVERNANCE AND ADVISORY BOARDS

TPR’s governing Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board also include females and persons of color among the membership. The Board of Directors is currently comprised of 8 females and 8 males, and includes 7 persons of color. The Board Nominating Committee meets regularly to consider nominees for Board service. In that process, the committee reviews open seats and expiring terms and seeks opportunities to add diverse perspectives when considering potential candidates. Our current Community Advisory Board membership composition is 10 females and 7 males, with 8 members being persons of color. The recruitment and selection of members for the Community Advisory Board is done with an intention to have representation from a wide cross-section of our community.



RECENT DIVERSITY INITIATIVES

TPR continues to work toward improving inclusion and diversity in our workforce. In2019, those efforts were focused in familiar activities. We co-hosted the Public Media Village job fair at the joint conference of Excellence in Journalism, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, RTDNA and Society of Professional Journalists in San Antonio, Texas. Several of our journalists spoke to student groups about career opportunities in broadcast media. We brought on a number of paid interns, providing them with relevant work experience to enhance their fields of study.



Our efforts in 2020 were adapted as required by the circumstances of the COVID pandemic. While we continued to widely disseminate information about open positions, we also did targeted recruiting outreach, including working with Report for America, to fill reporter positions along the Texas/Mexico border. Both of those were filled by persons of color (one of whom has since left to work for Latino USA). Learning that the Bexar County internship program had been cancelled due to the pandemic, we recruited four of the interns that had originally been accepted into the program to paid positions at TPR, two of whom were persons of color.



We continued producing and distributing existing programs that showcase diverse voices and the varied cultures within our community, including The Source, Texas Matters, Fronteras, World Café and Worth Repeating. We also added to the mix a number of special productions and podcasts which explore timely topics from a range of perspectives. These included extensive reporting on border and immigration issues; Petrie Dish, an in-depth look at the pandemic and its fallout; and the launch of three live blogs reporting critical information about the pandemic, including one specific to the Rio Grande Valley and one in Spanish. Our presence at the border and expertise in the issues has allowed a number of our reporters to share diverse perspectives not only locally, but also regionally and nationally.



Our events practice has also expanded to represent a much wider range of interests and perspectives. Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, San Antonio's Poet Laureate, began hosting virtual episodes of our Worth Repeating program. To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, TPR worked again with the San Antonio Poet Laureate to create and perform a work inspired by King. We launched music programs, such as Lonesome Lounge and Daystream, with artists from a broad range of backgrounds and genres including the premiere of Ribas-Dominicci, a chamber opera about a Latino Air Force pilot by composer Nathan Felix. We have introduced community event programs that focus on the city’s culture and area history, including The Great SA series which invites community leaders to a conversation about San Antonio’s civic and cultural heritage, as well as its vision for the future. For the second year, TPR is collaborating with San Antonio’s Luminaria Artist Foundation, for ¡Viva!, an online telethon to raise funds for the City’s Working Artists Fund, which provides support to individual artists and musicians who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



COMMITMENTAND PLANS FOR THE COMING YEAR



Our commitment to diversity and inclusion features prominently in our 5-year plan, which includes(among others) the following “indicators of success:”



 Our coverage reflects the diversity of our community

 Vibrant and diverse community leverage of the Alvarez Theater & Studio and Performance Studio

 Membership reflects our community

 Increased engagement with diverse audiences

 Strong collaborations with community organizations

 Increased attendance by diverse audiences at TPR events

 Increased diversity on TPR staff

 Content and delivery to engage diverse populations

 Provide staff opportunity to grow and develop with education and training

 Increase diversity amongst staff

 Identify/begin working with organizations to assist with boosting Spanish language/cultural programming

 Attract younger audiences through collaborations with educational entities

 Collaborations with other cultural organizations



Our efforts to live up to that commitment will include, but not be limited to:



 TPR will continue in our efforts to sustain and further promote diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace through our employment practices, sourcing of information for our content, and in reaching more diverse audiences in our community.

 We will participate in recruiting efforts specifically aimed at attracting a diverse pool of potential candidates.

 We will continue to ensure that all job applicants receive fair and equitable treatment and that diverse perspectives are represented within the candidate pool considered for every open position, including internships.

 We will provide training for all employees around diversity, equity and inclusion and workplace culture.

 We will continue to promote fair, equitable and inclusive treatment of all employees in regard to consideration for professional training and growth opportunities.

 We will continue our efforts to reach diverse communities with our programing, partnerships, and community engagement activities.