San Antonio-New Braunfels market named in top 10 housing 'hot spots'

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has named the San Antonio-New Braunfels regional market to its 10 Top Housing Hot Spots for 2025.

Housing markets across the nation made the list based on affordable price points, a better chance of unlocking mortgage rates, income growth for young adults, and net migration into specific metro areas.

The NAR also reported most of the markets outperformed the national average in other areas, including job growth, share of millennial renters who can afford to buy a home, share of households reaching homebuying age in the next five years, share of out-of-state movers purchasing a home, and home price appreciation.

The news came as November home sales in the San Antonio-New Braunfels market came in 3% higher than the same month of 2023. The median home price in the market last month was $299,990.

"San Antonio's housing market continues to demonstrate a stability despite seasonal shifts," said Will Curtis, chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR). "The market offers opportunities for both buyers and sellers as we look ahead to 2025."

All 10 markets that made the list were named in alphabetical order: Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Greenville, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas, Knoxville, Tennessee; Phoenix; and San Antonio-New Braunfels.