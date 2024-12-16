San Antonio rejects pet deposit program; Uvalde has a new mayor; Winter days unleash SAD symptoms

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A slight chance of rain early this morning, otherwise the day will start cloudy and gradually become sunny for a high near 76. Cloudy tonight with a low around 63.

Environment & Natural Resources Foggy, wet, warm days ahead for San Antonio and Hill Country Skies should clear after Wednesday. In the meantime, all the moisture in the air may reduce the cedar pollen count in the air. 'Cedar fever' season has arrived in San Antonio and will hang around until around mid-February.

San Antonio declines to approve pet deposit assistance program

A San Antonio City Council committee killed a proposed one-year pilot program to offer pet deposit assistance to some San Antonio renters.

Council members said the $50,000 for the pilot could be better used elsewhere.

The proposed program would have offered up to $1,000 for income-eligible renters to pay pet deposits at apartment complexes.

District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo said she was concerned the program would not contribute to permanent solutions to the city’s stray animal problem.

SAISD unveils MOU on Missions ballpark land purchase

San Antonio Independent School District has released a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the purchase of district land for the Missions ballpark.

The draft MOU said SAISD will sell the land to Bexar County. In exchange, Weston Urban will donate land to SAISD for the construction of a new school and parking garage on or adjacent to the Fox Tech campus.

Bexar County will pay to build the garage. City and county officials will commit to a five-year goal of at least 1,250 units of affordable housing.

The MOU is nonbinding. It stated that the proposals within it will form the basis of contracts that will be negotiated after board approval. SAISD’s trustees are slated to vote on the MOU during this evening’s board meeting.

Remembrances for Rosemary Kowalski on Wednesday and Thursday

The legendary San Antonio caterer died following a short illness on Dec. 10. She was 100.

Cappy Lawton, CEO of The Lawton Family of Restaurants, was a longtime friend of Kowalski. “She really was a fanatic for quality and making sure the guest was happy," Lawton explained to TPR. "She also was the first person to get up in the morning and the last to go to bed at night”

Kowalski, along with her husband, built a small BBQ restaurant into the massive RK Group catering service with around 800 employees.

A public visitation and a rosary will take place on Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral. A funeral Mass at the Tobin Center will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a celebration of her life.

News Cappy Lawton reflects on the legacy of Rosemary Kowalski Legendary San Antonio caterer Rosemary Kowalski died recently following a short illness. She was 100. Kowalski worked with her husband, Hank, to build a West Side barbecue restaurant into an 800-person catering business known as the RK group. TPR's Jerry Clayton recently spoke with Cappy Lawton, a longtime friend of Rosemary who has been in the restaurant business for 50 years. Listen • 4:30

San Antonio man among people granted presidential clemency

Nathaniel Reed III, 46, was among nearly 39 individuals pardoned by President Joe Biden last week.

He was convicted of non-violent offenses at the age of 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force after his conviction and achieved the rank of master sergeant.

Reed received several good conduct awards before retiring with an honorable discharge.

Biden also commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people, the most ever in a single day.

Uvalde has a new mayor

Hector Luevano won in a runoff election for mayor of Uvalde.

Luevano defeated opponent Everado Zamora by just two percentage points. He is an Uvalde native and a former Uvalde City Council member. He retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2010.

Zamora is the city’s acting mayor. He’s held the position since the resignation of Cody Smith in April.

Smith replaced former mayor Don McLaughlin, who stepped down in 2023 to run for state representative.

Seasonal affective disorder symptoms more prevalent during winter months

As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) become more common.

The American Psychiatric Association said about 5% of adults experience SAD—along with fatigue, hopelessness, or irritability.

Routine exercise can help ease symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Exercise helps the body release ‘happy hormones’ like dopamine and serotonin.

The Baylor College of Medicine explained that routine provides structure and predictability.