San Antonio ISD trustees to vote on Missions ballpark MOU Monday

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:55 PM CST
A chain link fence looking south towards downtown San Antonio with a sign that reads "SAISD school district property."
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
This plot of land adjacent to Camaron Street is the final piece of property Weston Urban needs to obtain for a new Missions baseball stadium. SAISD currently uses it for parking for the Fox Tech campus.

The San Antonio Independent School District has released a draft Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of district land for the new Missions ballpark.

The MOU posted to SAISD’s board agenda Friday afternoon said SAISD will sell the Camaron Street property to Bexar County.

In exchange, Weston Urban will donate land to SAISD for the construction of a new school and parking garage adjacent to the Fox Tech campus. Bexar County will pay to build the garage, and city and county officials will commit to a five-year goal of at least 1,250 units of affordable housing.

The MOU is nonbinding. It states that the proposals within it will form the basis of contracts that will be negotiated after board approval.

SAISD’s trustees are slated to vote on the MOU Monday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 pm during their regular board meeting.

Camille Phillips
