Foggy, wet, warm weekend ahead for San Antonio and Hill Country

The weekend ahead for San Antonio and the Hill Country looks foggy, wet, and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather pattern will create foggy and drizzly mornings through Sunday in San Antonio. At times, heavier showers could fall. Forecasters said about a third of the region could see showers Friday night and Saturday morning. There's also a 40% chance of showers on Monday.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm through Monday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

The higher rain chances on Monday are due to a cold front that is expected to arrive in the Alamo City to start the work week. Daytime highs will be in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But all the moisture in the air may reduce the cedar pollen count in the air.

"Cedar fever" season has arrived in San Antonio and will hang around until around mid-February. Each cold front that blows through the Hill Country's cedar clumps bring clouds of the rusty-looking pollen dust into San Antonio each year.