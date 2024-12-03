CPS Energy preps for winter; Texas Supreme Court to hear Brackenridge lawsuit; Courage exits mayoral race

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Brackenridge lawsuit heads to Texas Supreme Court

The Native American Church is taking the City of San Antonio before the Texas Supreme Court in Austin on Wednesday.

The court will hear an appeal over the city's decision to remove some trees and birds, and repair walls damaged by tree roots at Brackenridge Park as part of a 2017 bond improvement project.

The native group argues the trees and birds are part of their sacred ceremonies by the river. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery previously denied a motion to halt the city's efforts in Brackenridge. That decision was later vacated, clearing the way for the next appeal.

The San Antonio City Attorney's Office told TPR in a statement that the rehabilitation and repair of crumbling walls at Brackenridge is imperative to protect public health and the safety of park-goers. The matter will return to the 5th Circuit after the Texas Supreme Court renders its opinion.

CPS Energy shares winter preparedness plan

San Antonio's local utility expects a warmer-than-normal winter following the warmest autumn since city record keeping began in 1885.

CPS Energy President and CEO Rudy Garza explained Monday the utility is still ready to deal with the oncoming weather in San Antonio.

“As CPS Energy approaches the winter season, we want to inform our community that we have completed the necessary maintenance and planning to ensure reliable service," he said.

Garza said CPS has invested $20.6 million in tree trimming, as the number one cause of power outages is trees falling on utility poles or making contact with wires. He also encourages all customers to sign up for energy alerts to hear when there are weather advisories or outages.

John Courage withdraws from SA mayoral race

Four-term District 9 Councilman John Courage announced Monday he is dropping out of the crowded race for San Antonio mayor.

The former Air Force veteran and Alamo Colleges trustee said while he is passionate about public service, he encountered some health challenges that required greater attention to ensure his continued well-being.

"I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me and for the support and appreciation I have received from our neighbors and friends," Courage said in a statement. "These experiences have reaffirmed my belief in the strength, resilience, and spirit of our city."

Courage said he will coninute to serve the residents of District 9 until the conclusion of his term.

VIA offers free rides for Rosa Parks Day

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer complimentary services on all bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link trips tomorrow in observance of Rosa Park Day.

Alabama police arrested Parks on Dec. 1, 1955, after she refused to give up her bus seat to make room for a white passenger, beginning a long effort to desegregate U.S. public transportation.

An embroidered bright yellow seat dedicated to Parks’ memory is placed in the front portion of each of VIA’s buses, along with a sign that describes her protest efforts. VIA vehicles will also have their lights on to remember Parks' legacy.

VIAtrans customers must book trips in advance, as per usual.

Texas DPS swears in new director

The new director of the Texas Department of Public Safety was officially sworn in on Monday.

Freeman F. Martin assumed command as the 14th director of DPS — the first Texas Ranger to lead the department.

Martin has led a number of high-profile investigations, including the 2017 Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting that left 26 people dead and 22 others wounded. The native Texan also established a Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) in San Antonio.

Martin replaces retiring DPS director Steven McCraw, who was heavily criticized for the department's response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

UTSA to roll out e-scooters downtown

The University of Texas at San Antonio will roll out e-scooters in downtown San Antonio in an effort to study and improve infrastructure in the city.

The study will see how and where the scooters are being used. E-scooters could allow students to move quickly between buildings on university campuses.

UTSA will use the data to analyze pedestrian needs, rider safety, and air quality. The study will also examine if the use of scooters can help decrease traffic congestion.