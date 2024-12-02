CPS Energy projects confidence in energy reliability heading into the winter

CPS Energy President and CEO Rudy Garza said the municipally owned utility was ready for winter as temperatures begin to drop in San Antonio.

“We want our community to know that we've done the work necessary to provide service to our community as we head into the winter season,” he said.

Garza said nearly all of the necessary maintenance and planning for the winter season has been completed, and the rest will be finished this month.

He said nearly 2,000 megawatts of additional generation from new power plants in Corpus Christi and Laredo will support the San Antonio community into winter.

CPS Energy Chief Meteorologist Brian Alonzo said they’re not expecting a very cold winter following the third warmest November and the warmest fall on record.

Saile Aranda / TPR CPS Energy headquarters downtown San Antonio near McCollough Ave and Broadway

“And that's what it looks like as we go through the rest of December, January, as well as February month,” Alonzo said. “So we're looking at above normal temperatures.”

CPS Energy Chief Energy Supply Officer Benny Ethridge said if outages do occur, his power plant teams are ready to address the community’s needs.

“What I will say is we're still prepared for worst case, because we all know, we've learned in the past, that even though it's a warm season, we could get a few days where it gets really cold, and so our teams are ready for that,” he said.

CPS Energy leadership encouraged customers to set their thermostats to 68 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the winter months to support conservation efforts and to sign up for energy alerts to get notified when extreme weather or outages hit San Antonio.

Residents can also become an Energy Angel and help pay the bill of their fellow CPS Energy customers.