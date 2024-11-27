Texas shows off border deportation land; Jimenez dinner opens doors tomorrow; SA exhibit honors Hispanic film history

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It'll be partly sunny today with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy tonight for a low near 54. Highs are expected to drop on Thanksgiving Day.

The tropics: There is no significant tropical activity in the Caribbean, Gulf or Atlantic regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Texas promises more border land for mass deportations

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham visited Starr County Tuesday to show off the land she promised for a Trump mass deportation camp.

The 1,400-acre property will be used to construct a facility for processing, detention, and coordination efforts in mass deportations.

Buckingham said a facility built on the farmland, which was recently bought by Texas, will be the final stop for processing immigrants before deportation.

She also promised more Texas land for mass deportation.

“The new project that the General Land Office is going to bargain that I have created is the Jocelyn Initiative in which we will locate appropriate land under my jurisdiction to lease for the construction of violent criminal deportation facilities,” she said.

The Jocelyn Initiative is named after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, of Houston, who police say was killed by two Venezuelan men who were in the country illegally.

Studies show immigrants are less likely to commit violent crimes than U.S. citizens.

Doors open tomorrow for San Antonio's Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

More than 25,000 San Antonians are expected to enjoy a free holiday meal at the 45th annual event.

Doors open at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center at 9 a.m. An all-faith worship service begins at 10 a.m., and meal service follows from 10:30 to 3:30 p.m.

VIA Metropolitan Transit offers free rides to and from the event on all VIA mainline bus service, VIA Link and VIA trans for registered riders.

Just inform the driver you're attending the Jimenez Dinner.

Incoming US Border Czar, Abbott visit troops at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott and President-elect Donald Trump’s U.S. border czar, Tom Homan, traveled to Edinburg and Eagle Pass Tuesday to serve Thanksgiving meals to troops.

Abbott went to the border cities to serve Thanksgiving meals to National Guardsmen and Department of Public Safety troopers who are serving on his border security initiative, Operation Lone Star.

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star (OLS) three years ago in response to what he calls the Biden administration's "open border policies."

Incoming U.S. border czar Tom Homan praised Abbott on his work to secure the border.

"There needs to be a mass deportation," he said. "We've got a mass number of people, millions of people who will get a final order and be ordered removed. If we don't do it, what is the option?"

Abbott has now said he would possibly return OLS back to Texas schools under President-elect Trump's planned immigration policies.

New exhibit honors legacy of San Antonio's Hispanic film industry

The Bexar County Archives will dedicate the next few months to exhibiting San Antonio film memorabilia through the ¡Herencia del Cine! exhibit, curated by resident Ramón Hernández.

Hernández said he never saw his culture reflected in media when he would come home from serving in the Navy.

“Every time I would come home and I wanted to go to a Chicano dance, it wasn't advertised on the radio. If they didn't buy the advertising, and newspapers, they didn't cover it."

As a result, he began to acculmate movies, movie posters, and promotional items that reflected and preserved that culture.

"At the same time, I noticed there was no documentation, no written history about it, so I took it upon myself to document our history through photographs and the articles.”

The ¡Herencia del Cine! exhibit curated by the Ramón Hernádez Archives is on view through January, weekdays at the Bexar County Archives building on Nueva St. across from the county courthouse.

Time running out to register for final Rock 'n' Roll Running Series

As of Tuesday, registration is still available for the half-marathon on Dec. 8 for $155 and the 10K on Dec. 7. for $145.

Slots are sold out for the full marathon and the 5K.

More than 30 diverse music acts are expected to perform along the running series routes, including through downtown.

Luis Cardenas, founder of the AM Project, a local nonprofit that teaches youths DJing and music production, arranged the electronic sounds that can be heard at Travis Park. He said he hopes runners fill up all the registration slots.

Around 17,000 runners have entered the series in recent years. To register ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline, visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/san-antonio.

This will be the Rock 'n' Roll series final year in San Antonio. Local officals announced earlier this month San Antonio would have its own world-class marathon next December.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responds to tariff threats

President-elect Donald Trump promised a 25% tariff on Mexican goods if the country does not stem the flow of drugs and migrants into the United States.

Sheinbaum hinted in a letter she sent to Trump that retaliatory tariffs could follow should Trump follow through on his plans.

Sheinbaum also added that such actions could harm businesses in both countries, particularly industries like automotive manufacturing that depend on cross-border supply chains.

Highlighting Mexico’s efforts to curb migration, she noted a reduction in migrant caravans reaching the U.S. border but stressed that the drug crisis is a shared public health issue driven by U.S. consumption.

Sheinbaum also called for dialogue, advocating it as the path to mutual understanding and shared prosperity.

San Antonio a top destination for job seekers

A recent study finds San Antonio ranks number three in the U.S. as a top destination for job seekers.

Online platform Jobseeker found that people in Dallas, Austin, and Houston expressed interest in moving to San Antonio.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said San Antonio continues to draw new residents due to the city's workforce development, affordable housing, and infrastructure.