Texas Thanksgiving travel weather will be mostly sunny and mild

Thanksgiving Day across Texas will be mostly sunny and mild, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Travel weather across Texas on Thanksgiving Day appears rain free, with highs ranging from the 50s around Amarillo to the 80s in Brownsville.

Dallas and most of West Texas will also see temperatures in the 50s on turkey day.

Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and El Paso will see afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Forecasters on Tuesday said there was potential for some very light snow in the western Panhandle late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning. Some flurries could even get as far east as Amarillo.

The far northwest Panhandle could see a very light accumulation, with even a small chance for up to an inch of snow. Impacts from the snow will be very limited.

It will be warmer on Thanksgiving Day along the border, with Laredo expecting highs in the 70s.

The Sunday drive home across Texas also looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s.

There's a very slight chance of rain for Brownsville on Sunday with highs in the 70s.