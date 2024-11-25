Smart preparation can lead to a safer San Antonio holiday season

The year is coming to an end, and for many people, the holiday season that accompanies that end is as stressful and chaotic as it is memorable and meaningful.

Amidst the maelstroms of preparing for family visits, children everywhere, rushed gift shopping, and private (and potentially distracting) moments of reflection on the year's events, a person's usual careful attention to everyday details can be overlooked. That's when disaster can strike.

Hopefully, the advice below will help seal those fleeting cracks in anyone's attention spans, ensuring the final weeks of 2024 are safe, serene and content for everyone.

Shopping safety

The rush of holiday shopping has begun, either for decorations, gifts or food. Parking lots are full of cars and distracted drivers—perfect conditions for criminals waiting to strike.

The San Antonio Police Department said recently that its Holiday Crime Reduction Taskforce will patrol peak car burglary areas more frequently during the holiday season.

Drivers should be extra aware of their surroundings. Park in well-lit areas. Remove valuables from the car or keep them hidden. Keep the car locked. Stay off cell phones when walking to or from the car.

Home safety

Porch package thefts and home burglaries are common during the holiday season too, especially if the residents are at work or traveling. Residents expecting a package should tell relatives or a trusted neighbor that a delivery is coming soon.

Also, ensure the Christmas tree and gifts under the tree are not visible from the outside.

Ensure doors, windows and garages are locked and secure, and keep the exterior of the home well-lit.

Report any suspicious individuals in the neighborhood or street to the police by calling 207-SAPD. Call 911 if there’s an immediate threat.

Decoration safety

The Christmas tree is a comforting presence in the home, but it can also spark fires.

When someone is selecting a fresh tree, fire officials advise them to make sure it's not dropping loose needles. A dry tree can be tinder if there's an electrical spark or if it's too close to flames in a fireplace. Then, cut at least two inches off the base of the trunk before putting up the tree for decorating.

Keep trees at least three feet away from fireplaces, radiators, candles or heating vents, and then turn off the tree lights before going to bed or leaving home.

Many people string up lights to decorate their homes for the holidays. Be sure to learn which lights are only for indoor use and which are only for outdoors. Finally, examine the strings of lights carefully. Replace any worn cords and broken lights.

Visit firesafesa.com for more holiday safety tips.

Also, the San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department will probably invite residents to turn their Christmas trees into mulch after the holiday season ends, as it does every year. Watch for its post-holiday notice inviting people to drop off their trees at specific facilities, usually during the first few weeks of the new year. Free mulch will be available soon thereafter.

Pet safety

The evenings are growing steadily cooler as the year rolls to an end, and San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Also, ACS has advice for people who want to give pets as gifts.

Don’t surprise someone with a pet. Take them to pick the pet because their idea of the perfect pet may differ from the one gifting the pet.

Consider bringing the pet home after the holidays. Make pet supplies or a stuffed animal the gift for the expecting pet owner in order to prepare for the real one.

Keep in mind that puppies and kittens require constant attention and supervision. Pets learn good and bad habits when they’re young. Parents should expect to share caregiving responsibilities with children who receive pets as presents.

Residents can report illegal pet sales to 311.

Heating safety

When very cold weather strikes San Antonio, some residents will use space heaters to stay warm.

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs.

Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.

The environment in fall and winter

For many people, the way nature transforms itself for colder months is their favorite time of the year. The most visible signs of that change come from above: trees in San Antonio dropping their leaves as they prepare for the next stage in their cycles.

Some homeowners may see them as a mess and try to clean them up. But horticulturalists want them to leave the leaves alone. They may look like a mess, but those leaves on the ground are performing one last important job. They're turning into a slow release fertilizer and sending their nutrients into the soil.

It is OK, however, to mow the leaves when trimming the lawn. Chopping them up will make the lawn look better and stay healthier in the spring and summer.

Chris Eudaily / TPR

Fireworks safety

The holidays will officially come to an end in late December, but the celebrations will continue. Fireworks will light the Alamo City's skies to mark the new year.

But, as usual, expect the fire department and enforcement officers to keep a close eye on the festivities.

Officials caution that fireworks aren't only dangerous; they might also be illegal, depending on where you are. It’s legal to use fireworks in unincorporated areas of Bexar County, but there are still rules that should be followed.

No fireworks within 600 feet of a hospital, school or church, or within 100 feet of gas stations or any place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored or dispensed.

They shouldn’t be used within 100 feet of any fireworks stand.

Fines can be up to $150 plus court costs, and fines for violating the city’s rules can be up to $2,000.