How to get rid of your Christmas tree in San Antonio

Christmas has come and gone, and San Antonio residents are asked to dispose of their live Christmas trees to be recycled into mulch.

The San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department will have several live tree drop-off locations during the first two weeks of January.

Lights, decorations and stands must be removed. Trees over six-feet-tall must be cut in half. Live wreaths, garlands, or plants will not be accepted.

Real Christmas trees can also be composted by placing them in city green organics carts as long as they completely fit in the cart with the lid closed.

Under the city's tarp law, residents must also cover loads with a tarp or a $5 pentalty may be imposed.

Drop-off centers will be open from Jan. 4-15 at the following locations:



Culebra Rd. Center at 7030 Culebra

Frio City Rd. Center 1531 Frio City

Rigsby Rd. Center at 2755 Rigsby

Bitters Brush Recycling Center at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

For a full list of times, click here . Free mulch will be available while supplies last at the Bitters location soon thereafter.

Artificial trees will be accepted at bulk disposal sites.