Holiday markets and events offer festive experiences and gift-giving ideas that are 'puro San Antonio'
'Tis the season to start holiday shopping.
It can be challenge for many people to find that one-of-a-kind gift for that special person. But San Antonio's holiday markets are filled with unique "puro San Antonio” gift ideas.
The city will also offer several holiday-themed events for people to enjoy, and they may offer some additional inspiration to shoppers trying to find that truly unique and perfect gift item.
Friday, Nov. 22
Event: 28th Annual ZonArte Holiday Market
Host: Centro Cultural Aztlan
Where: 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103
Activities: A wide range of artisans from San Antonio and across Texas will display their unique handmade gifts, original prints, paintings, sculptures, furniture jewelry, and textiles.
Cost: Free
Time: Opening reception is on Friday at 10 a.m. It continues Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Event: Fredericksburg German Christmas Market at the Shops at La Cantera
Host: The Shops at La Cantera
Where: 5900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite 6698
Activities: The German-inspired Christmas Market is curated by the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau. The German market features handcrafted gifts, specialty items, and Hill Country wineries from a mix of Fredericksburg merchants.
Cost: Free
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Event: 38th Annual Light the Way Holiday Festival
Host: University of the Incarnate Word
Where: 4301 Broadway
Activities: Features live music, food trucks, shopping, children's activities, a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and 1 million twinkling lights across campus and fireworks display.
Cost: Free
Time: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 24
Event: 45th Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase
Host: Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall
Where: 3201 E. Houston Street
Activities: Features more than 400 craft vendors, restaurants, small businesses, and decor specialists, offering a vibrant mix of gifts, food, and entertainment.
Cost: Kids ages 16 and under attend for free, Adults can purchase tickets online at www.christmasshowcase.com.
Time: Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4, 11, and 18
Event: Pearl Tree Installation + Holiday Night Markets
Host: Historic Pearl
Where: The Historic Pearl
Activities: The Pearl will have unique local makers, and one-of-a-kind holiday finds. The Christmas tree will light up the day after Thanksgiving.
Cost: Free
Time: Every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Event: Quince Años San Antonio Food Bank Turkey Trot
Host: San Antonio Food Bank
Where: Commander’s House at H-E-B Arsenal at 622 S. Flores St.
Activities: This 5K Run & Walk Thanksgiving tradition is celebrating its quinceañera (15 years). Every registration provides a turkey for a family facing hunger this holiday season.
Cost: Learn more about the event at the San Antonio Food Bank.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Event: Ford Holiday River Parade
Host: The Riverwalk
Where: This parade begins at the Tobin Center.
Activities: This San Antonio tradition offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme is Toy Box Adventures. It is broadcast live at 7:05 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.
Cost: Purchase tickets on the River Walk website.
Time: 6 p.m.
Event: H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Host: H-E-B
Where: Travis Park located at 301 E Travis St.
Activities: Festivities include live entertainment, food trucks, letters to Santa, giveaways, holiday crafts, a special visit from Santa, and a movie screening of “Home Alone 2.” The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by the movie screening at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29, to Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025
Event: Holidays on Houston Street
Host: Houston Street from Legacy Park to the Alamo
Where: Several events will take place in downtown San Antonio along Houston Street.
Activities: There will be twinkling lights, large, festive decorations, entertainers, and special offerings from restaurants, shops, and partners.
Featured events include:
- A Taste of Holidays on Houston Street Community Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- San Antonio Coffee Festival presents Hot Holidays on Houston, Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Holidays on Houston Street Market, Friday, Dec. 13, to Sunday, Dec. 15
- Holidays on Houston Street Fun Run, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Time: Varies by each event
Friday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 1
Event: 35th International Peace Market • Mercado de Paz
Host: The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Where: 922 San Pedro Ave.
Activities: 40 local artists and artisans, 10 vendors from Colombia and people from different regions of Mexico showcasing their huipiles, bufandas, rebozos, cestos and many other handmade items.
Cost: Free
Time: Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun. from noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025
Event: River Walk Holiday Lights
Host: River Walk
Where: San Antonio River Walk
Activities: The holiday lights on the River Walk will turn on this year on Nov. 29, at our Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and will shine brightly each night until dawn on Monday, Jan. 13.
Cost: Free
Time: See Annual Ford Holiday River Parade
Through Jan. 5, 2025
Event: The Rotary Ice Rink and Holiday Festival
Host: The Rotary Ice Rink
Where: Travis Park
Activities: Skate with a Purpose. Proceeds from the Ice Rink support programs for scholarships, playground builds and fighting food insecurity. Santa will visit on Sundays on 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (except Dec. 1).
Cost: Attendees can purchase tickets on the website.
Time: Availability dependent on ticket purchase.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Event: The Tobin’s 10th Anniversary Holiday Art Market
Host: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Where: 100 Auditorium Circle
Activities: More than 100 artisan vendors, pop-up performances, photos with Santa Claus, reindeer lawn games, food and drinks.
Cost: Free
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Event: Holiday Market and Family Fun
Host: San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)
Where: The Luby Courtyard
Activities: More than 50 local artists offer gift ideas. Activities include artmaking, live music, and storytelling. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Featuring live music from Jorge and Nicole from 10 a.m. to noon. and The Dirty River Jazz Band from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s story time with Magik Theatre is at 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event: Celebración Musical
Host: Historic Market Square
Where: 514 W. Commerce St.
Activities: Musicians are invited to receive a special blessing to honor their craft and creativity. There will also be live performances from local musicians and mariachi bands, a Ballet Folkloric performance of traditional Mexican folk dance, celebrating Mexican culture, food & artisan vendors offering handcrafted items, jewelry, and art, and Mexican food. The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Event: Blessing of the Animals
Host: Historic Market Square
Where: 514 W. Commerce St.
Activities: This special event is all about cats, dogs, and other furry companions which features live music & entertainment, food & artisan vendors, pet & owner look-alike contest. Bring your pet. The animal blessing ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Event: 9th Annual Lights of Esperanza
Host: Texas A&M University-San Antonio
Where: One University Way
Activities: Holiday market with 20 vendors, a light show, musical entertainment, rides, an ice sculptor, Santa's mailbox, photo opportunities, and food trucks
Cost: Free
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5, to Saturday, Dec. 7
Event: Holiday Book Market
Host: The Book Cellar, the bookshop under the Central Library
Where: 600 Soledad
Activities: Features homemade items, Christmas treats, hot drinks, activities for children, and books.
Cost: Free
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Event: Last Chance Market
Host: Texas Public Radio
Where: TPR Headquarters located at 321 W. Commerce St.
Activities: This market is part of TPR’s Holiday Night City. Bexar Brass and All-In barbershop quartet will perform.
Cost: Free
Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Event: SA Local Market
Host: Texas Public Radio
Where: TPR Headquarters located at 321 W. Commerce St.
Activities: This market is part of TPR’s Holiday Night City. Mariachi Las Alteñas + Los Gatos 512 will perform.
Cost: Free
Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Event: San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition Holiday Bazaar
Host: San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition
Where: Harmony Hills Cabana Club at 339 Fantasia Drive
Activities: The annual fundraiser includes holiday music, holiday shopping and refreshments while you shop for cat-themed items for purchase for the cat-lover. Proceeds will benefit SAFCC's Community Cat Adoption Program.
Cost: Free
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Event: La Villita Holiday in the Village
Host: La Villita Holiday
Where: La Villita Historic Arts Village
Activities: Includes unique hand-crafted items, art, and jewelry created by local artists and artisans. Attendees can enjoy holiday food options, live music, theater performances, gingerbread house workshop, cookie decorating, Kids Corner with Santa, cuddling goats, snow globe and “real snow.”
Cost: Free
Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.