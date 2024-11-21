Holiday markets and events offer festive experiences and gift-giving ideas that are 'puro San Antonio'

'Tis the season to start holiday shopping.

It can be challenge for many people to find that one-of-a-kind gift for that special person. But San Antonio's holiday markets are filled with unique "puro San Antonio” gift ideas.

The city will also offer several holiday-themed events for people to enjoy, and they may offer some additional inspiration to shoppers trying to find that truly unique and perfect gift item.

Friday, Nov. 22

Event: 28th Annual ZonArte Holiday Market

Host: Centro Cultural Aztlan

Where: 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103

Activities: A wide range of artisans from San Antonio and across Texas will display their unique handmade gifts, original prints, paintings, sculptures, furniture jewelry, and textiles.

Cost: Free

Time: Opening reception is on Friday at 10 a.m. It continues Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Courtesy Photo / Centro Cultural Aztlan Centro Cultural Aztlan holiday market flyer image

Saturday, Nov. 23

Event: Fredericksburg German Christmas Market at the Shops at La Cantera

Host: The Shops at La Cantera

Where: 5900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite 6698

Activities: The German-inspired Christmas Market is curated by the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau. The German market features handcrafted gifts, specialty items, and Hill Country wineries from a mix of Fredericksburg merchants.

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event: 38th Annual Light the Way Holiday Festival

Host: University of the Incarnate Word

Where: 4301 Broadway

Activities: Features live music, food trucks, shopping, children's activities, a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and 1 million twinkling lights across campus and fireworks display.

Cost: Free

Time: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 24

Event: 45th Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase

Host: Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall

Where: 3201 E. Houston Street

Activities: Features more than 400 craft vendors, restaurants, small businesses, and decor specialists, offering a vibrant mix of gifts, food, and entertainment.

Cost: Kids ages 16 and under attend for free, Adults can purchase tickets online at www.christmasshowcase.com .

Time: Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtesy photo / The Historic Pearl Christmas tree up at the Historic Pearl

Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4, 11, and 18

Event: Pearl Tree Installation + Holiday Night Markets

Host: Historic Pearl

Where: The Historic Pearl

Activities: The Pearl will have unique local makers, and one-of-a-kind holiday finds. The Christmas tree will light up the day after Thanksgiving.

Cost: Free

Time: Every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Courtesy photo / The Historic Pearl Lights around Cured at the Historic Pearl

Thursday, Nov. 28

Event: Quince Años San Antonio Food Bank Turkey Trot

Host: San Antonio Food Bank

Where: Commander’s House at H-E-B Arsenal at 622 S. Flores St.

Activities: This 5K Run & Walk Thanksgiving tradition is celebrating its quinceañera (15 years). Every registration provides a turkey for a family facing hunger this holiday season.

Cost: Learn more about the event at the San Antonio Food Bank.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Event: Ford Holiday River Parade

Host: The Riverwalk

Where: This parade begins at the Tobin Center.

Activities: This San Antonio tradition offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme is Toy Box Adventures. It is broadcast live at 7:05 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.

Cost: Purchase tickets on the River Walk website.

Time: 6 p.m.

Event: H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Host: H-E-B

Where: Travis Park located at 301 E Travis St.

Activities: Festivities include live entertainment, food trucks, letters to Santa, giveaways, holiday crafts, a special visit from Santa, and a movie screening of “Home Alone 2.” The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by the movie screening at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29, to Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025

Event: Holidays on Houston Street

Host: Houston Street from Legacy Park to the Alamo

Where: Several events will take place in downtown San Antonio along Houston Street.

Activities: There will be twinkling lights, large, festive decorations, entertainers, and special offerings from restaurants, shops, and partners.

Featured events include:



Cost: Free

Time: Varies by each event

Friday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 1

Event: 35th International Peace Market • Mercado de Paz

Host: The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Where: 922 San Pedro Ave.

Activities: 40 local artists and artisans, 10 vendors from Colombia and people from different regions of Mexico showcasing their huipiles, bufandas, rebozos, cestos and many other handmade items.

Cost: Free

Time: Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun. from noon to 6 p.m.

1 of 3 — LAURA MARGARITA QUIROZ RUIZ 24.jpeg Unique "puro San Antonio” gift ideas to buy that special someone. Courtesy photo / The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center 2 of 3 — ARTESANIA COLOMBIANA ETNIA WOYUU 5.jpeg Unique "puro San Antonio” gift ideas to buy that special someone. Courtesy photo / The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center 3 of 3 — AdamP_231124_6866-2.jpg People attending the annual International Peace Market • Mercado de Paz Courtesy photo / The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Saturday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025

Event: River Walk Holiday Lights

Host: River Walk

Where: San Antonio River Walk

Activities: The holiday lights on the River Walk will turn on this year on Nov. 29, at our Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and will shine brightly each night until dawn on Monday, Jan. 13.

Cost: Free

Time: See Annual Ford Holiday River Parade

Through Jan. 5, 2025

Event: The Rotary Ice Rink and Holiday Festival

Host: The Rotary Ice Rink

Where: Travis Park

Activities: Skate with a Purpose. Proceeds from the Ice Rink support programs for scholarships, playground builds and fighting food insecurity. Santa will visit on Sundays on 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (except Dec. 1).

Cost: Attendees can purchase tickets on the website.

Time: Availability dependent on ticket purchase.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Event: The Tobin’s 10th Anniversary Holiday Art Market

Host: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Where: 100 Auditorium Circle

Activities: More than 100 artisan vendors, pop-up performances, photos with Santa Claus, reindeer lawn games, food and drinks.

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event: Holiday Market and Family Fun

Host: San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)

Where: The Luby Courtyard

Activities: More than 50 local artists offer gift ideas. Activities include artmaking, live music, and storytelling. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Featuring live music from Jorge and Nicole from 10 a.m. to noon. and The Dirty River Jazz Band from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s story time with Magik Theatre is at 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event: Celebración Musical

Host: Historic Market Square

Where: 514 W. Commerce St.

Activities: Musicians are invited to receive a special blessing to honor their craft and creativity. There will also be live performances from local musicians and mariachi bands, a Ballet Folkloric performance of traditional Mexican folk dance, celebrating Mexican culture, food & artisan vendors offering handcrafted items, jewelry, and art, and Mexican food. The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Event: Blessing of the Animals

Host: Historic Market Square

Where: 514 W. Commerce St.

Activities: This special event is all about cats, dogs, and other furry companions which features live music & entertainment, food & artisan vendors, pet & owner look-alike contest. Bring your pet. The animal blessing ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Event: 9th Annual Lights of Esperanza

Host: Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Where: One University Way

Activities: Holiday market with 20 vendors, a light show, musical entertainment, rides, an ice sculptor, Santa's mailbox, photo opportunities, and food trucks

Cost: Free

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5, to Saturday, Dec. 7

Event: Holiday Book Market

Host: The Book Cellar, the bookshop under the Central Library

Where: 600 Soledad

Activities: Features homemade items, Christmas treats, hot drinks, activities for children, and books.

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Event: Last Chance Market

Host: Texas Public Radio

Where: TPR Headquarters located at 321 W. Commerce St.

Activities: This market is part of TPR’s Holiday Night City . Bexar Brass and All-In barbershop quartet will perform.

Cost: Free

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Event: SA Local Market

Host: Texas Public Radio

Where: TPR Headquarters located at 321 W. Commerce St.

Activities: This market is part of TPR’s Holiday Night City . Mariachi Las Alteñas + Los Gatos 512⁠ will perform.

Cost: Free

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Event: San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition Holiday Bazaar

Host: San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition

Where: Harmony Hills Cabana Club at 339 Fantasia Drive

Activities: The annual fundraiser includes holiday music, holiday shopping and refreshments while you shop for cat-themed items for purchase for the cat-lover. Proceeds will benefit SAFCC's Community Cat Adoption Program.

Cost: Free

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Event: La Villita Holiday in the Village

Host: La Villita Holiday

Where: La Villita Historic Arts Village

Activities: Includes unique hand-crafted items, art, and jewelry created by local artists and artisans. Attendees can enjoy holiday food options, live music, theater performances, gingerbread house workshop, cookie decorating, Kids Corner with Santa, cuddling goats, snow globe and “real snow.”

Cost: Free

Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.