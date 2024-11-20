San Antonio International Airport prepares ahead of holiday travel

The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) has undergone many changes this year. Most recently, SAT has partnered with Metropolis Technologies to allow people to enter the parking garage without a ticket.

Travelers can prepay for garage parking and can check bags via a tunnel between the garage and terminal. In order to access these functions, visitors must download the Metropolis app on their phone or use the browser online to create an account.

In October, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tentatively approved a direct flight between San Antonio and Washington D.C. Local politicians like Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro fought to establish a flight between ‘Military City USA’ and the Pentagon in the nation’s capital.

Earlier this year, the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines sued SAT after disagreements over new operating agreements and terminal leases approved by the San Antonio City Council.

What’s the latest on the direct flight to D.C.? How is the use of Metropolis Technologies improving the traveler experience at SAT? What do residents need to know about holiday travel this season?

Guests:

Jesus Saenz is the Director of Airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

Tim O’Krongley is the Aviation Deputy Director Development for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

Jacob Tyler is the Air Service Administrator for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

