Excited runners prepare for next year's San Antonio Marathon

Local runners are celebrating the news that San Antonio will have its own world-class marathon on Dec. 7, 2025.

Santino Corrales heads up a downtown runners' group that has been around since 2012. He said it's long overdue for the nation's seventh largest city to have its own marathon.

"We're excited — something that we've been looking for, for quite a bit of time. We know that Austin has their own, the Austin Marathon. Dallas has their own, and of course, Houston. So now, San Antonio will get to have theirs for 2025."

Santino said the local runner scene has been growing for years. He said he especially noticed a major increase in interest in local running groups this year. He said the city is full of runners, ranging from those who just started to those who have qualified for the Boston Marathon.

The city and its nonprofit sports commission, SA Sports, has hired a firm to manage the marathon, much like New York and Boston do.

San Antonio runners said they are glad to hear more revenue from the San Antonio Marathon will go to SA Sports to make the Alamo City a healthier place by supporting free youth sports and free community exercise programs.

Saile Aranda / TPR Meb Keflezighi, to the left, and Santino Corrales, to the right, participate in celebratory run at Civic Park after the creation of the San Antonio Marathon was announced on Nov. 18, 2023

One source of revenue is from the registration fees paid for by runners. As many as 18,000 people are expected to participate in next year's marathon — $89 per runner for the marathon, $79 for the half marathon, and $39 for the 5K.

Local runners were also excited by the news that a 2004 Olympic Marathon silver medalist and a winner of both the New York and Boston marathons will offer input on the course design of the San Antonio Marathon.

Meb Keflezighi of Tampa, Florida was signing autographs for local runners who gathered around him at Civic Park for the announcement of the city's coming marathon.

He competed in 29 marathons before retiring in 2017. He has since been a brand ambassador for running-related products and on the speaker circuit and offers online coaching and race consulting.

Keflezighi said he plans to use his marathon knowledge to design a San Antonio course that will permit runners to qualify for the Boston Marathon. "San Antonio's a big city, so it's time to have a big San Antonio Marathon here. And the San Antonio Sports is also behind it. The city is behind it," he said.

What's known about the course already is that it will include music, and every mile will have a theme, such as Yanaguana, Fiesta, Military, Rodeo, and Culinary, to celebrate the city's heritage and culture.