Report offers ways San Antonio can help Afghans evacuees; Death row inmate's lawyers want judge removed; SAISD invites input on stadium

Today's weather: A cold front has provided a brief break from the 90-degree weather. Today should see a high of 89 and a low of 67. Clear skies and warmer temperatures are ahead for the rest of the week and weekend. Cooler weather returns after next Wednesday.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center is tracking a stronger Hurricane Helene as it moves north toward Florida. NPR is following the story here. The rest of the Gulf of Mexico is quiet for now. There are two growing systems in the Atlantic but they pose no threat to the United States. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Election 2024: In Texas, early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21. If you’re one of the thousands of people who’ve recently moved to the state, make sure to register by Oct. 7. Learn more here.

Report suggests ways San Antonio can help Afghan evacuees

A new report to the San Antonio Housing Commission from local nonprofit Culturingua proposed ways the city can support the hundreds of Afghan evacuees who came here after the US military pulled out of the country.

The nonprofit works with immigrant communities from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Culturlingua CEO Nadia Mavrakis said the quality of housing is one area where major improvements are needed. She added that more parks in the Medical Center area, where most of the evacuees are located, would also go a long way to improving their quality of life.

Her organization is currently working to train immigrant community leaders. It’s also building career paths for Afghans based on the skills they developed in their home country.

Lawyers for man on death row move to have judge removed

Attorneys fighting to save who they believe is an innocent man from execution filed a motion to remove the judge from the case and vacate the execution.

Robert Roberson was convicted of the death of his two-year-old daughter with evidence that experts said was junk science.

Attorneys for Roberson filed a motion citing the invalid assignment of retired judge Deborah Oakes Evans to the case and circumstances that created an appearance that she was biased.

Gretchen Sween, Roberson’s longtime counsel, said, “We were concerned about the increasing evidence that we were not being given a fair shake. For instance, we had requested multiple times to have a hearing, and we just kept being denied.”

If the judge is removed, the Oct. 17 execution date will be vacated and possibly reset for a later date. But Sween said the issue should be Roberson’s actual innocence.

Pew Research Center: More Latinos are voting Republican

Both former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are looking to win over Latino voters. Harris has an advantage. But more Latinos are switching over to vote Republican.

In the final stretch of the presidential election 57% of Latino registered voters say they’re voting for Harris. About 39% said they are voting for Trump. That’s according to a Pew Research Center survey released this week.

Paola Ramos, author of the new book Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means For America, said that Latinos are often counted as Democratic supporters but that’s changing.

She added that even though Trump is calling for mass deportations if he’s elected, many Latinos don’t see this as a threat to them or their families.

SAISD invites public input on proposed downtown baseball stadium

San Antonio ISD will host a public input meeting on Oct. 7 regarding the sale of district land for the City of San Antonio's proposed downtown baseball stadium.

City Council approved the initial framework for the $160 million ballpark stadium earlier this month.

The city is looking to develop a 2.3-acre of land on Camaron Street that the district owns.

Residents are invited to give feedback on the proposed sale during the meeting. It begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the SAISD Central Office Board Room on 514 W. Quincy.

Paxton sues Biden administration over foster care / LGBTQ rule

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration over a July rule change that would tie some foster care funding to protections of LGBTQ youth.

The Biden administration announced a year ago that it would require that all kids in foster care be free from harassment, mistreatment, and abuse. That included kids who identify as LGBTQ+.

The rule requires that agencies ensure that wherever a child is housed is available to those children.

Paxton said that Health and Human Services don't have the authority to do this, and it will further exacerbate the foster care placement shortage in Texas.

Texas has, for the past three years, struggled to find a place for children to stay each night — at times housing dozens of kids in hotels.

Audubon Texas to residents: Go lights out for birds

The campaign is called 2024 Lights Out, Texas, and the group encouraged Texans to turn off unnecessary lights to minimize light pollution and help migratory birds make their way.

The group explained that it’s especially important to decrease light pollution in densely populated areas, where migrating birds can become disoriented as they navigate through the night sky.

It's estimated that up to 1 billion birds are killed each year due to collisions with buildings. Audubon Texas also encourages modifying or eliminating reflective glass to help reduce collisions.

Peak migration runs through Oct. 29, and fall migration ends around Nov. 30. Find more information at tx.audubon.org.

SAISD honors graduates and their professional achievements

The San Antonio Independent School District has announced the honorees of this year's Inspire Awards.

Each year, the district recognizes the legacies of graduates who have made an impact on the community. This year's honorees include Ellen Riojas Clark, Bobby Perez, Pablo Rodriguez, and Xavier Rodriguez.

Rojas Clark, who graduated from Edison High School, taught at The University of Texas at San Antonio for more than 40 years. She is the first Latina scholar in the United States to have an endowed chair in her name.

Bobby Perez, a Jefferson High School graduate, is chief legal officer and general counsel for Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Pablo Rodriguez, a Lanier grad, is chief communications officer for the Consumer & Community Banking Division of JPMorgan Chase.

Xavier Rodriguez, who graduated from Burbank High School, sits on the bench as a U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Texas.

The Inspire Awards dinner in their honor will be held on the evening of Oct. 23 at the Witte Museum. More information can be found at SAISDFoundation.com.