An Afghan refugee on his first year in San Antonio: 'Physically I'm here. But mentally, I'm there.'
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan one year ago forced tens of thousands of people to flee the country. Some of those refugees have resettled in San Antonio. Hear a snapshot from one of their lives.
Bilal is an Afghan refugee who came to San Antonio last year after the Taliban seized Kabul. He’s a new father and wheelchair athlete who worked for a human rights organization in his home country. Bilal spoke to TPR about the challenges of adjusting to life in the U.S. – and his dreams for the future.
We're withholding his full name because he fears for his relatives’ safety in Afghanistan.
Sound engineer Jacob Rosati helped produce this audio postcard.