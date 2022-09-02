© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Military & Veterans' Issues

An Afghan refugee on his first year in San Antonio: 'Physically I'm here. But mentally, I'm there.'

Texas Public Radio | By Carson Frame
Published September 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Evacuees from Afghanistan board a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul
US MARINES
/
via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Evacuees from Afghanistan board a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul, in this photo taken on August 19, 2021 at undisclosed location and released on August 20, 2021. Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout?via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan one year ago forced tens of thousands of people to flee the country. Some of those refugees have resettled in San Antonio. Hear a snapshot from one of their lives.

Bilal is an Afghan refugee who came to San Antonio last year after the Taliban seized Kabul. He’s a new father and wheelchair athlete who worked for a human rights organization in his home country. Bilal spoke to TPR about the challenges of adjusting to life in the U.S. – and his dreams for the future.

We're withholding his full name because he fears for his relatives’ safety in Afghanistan.

Sound engineer Jacob Rosati helped produce this audio postcard.

Tags

Military & Veterans' Issues Afghanistan WarTPRTop Stories
Carson Frame
Carson Frame can be reached carson@tpr.org and on Twitter at @carson_frame
See stories by Carson Frame
Related Content