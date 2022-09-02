An Afghan refugee on his first year in San Antonio: 'Physically I'm here. But mentally, I'm there.'

Bilal is an Afghan refugee who came to San Antonio last year after the Taliban seized Kabul. He’s a new father and wheelchair athlete who worked for a human rights organization in his home country. Bilal spoke to TPR about the challenges of adjusting to life in the U.S. – and his dreams for the future.

We're withholding his full name because he fears for his relatives’ safety in Afghanistan.

Sound engineer Jacob Rosati helped produce this audio postcard.