Bexar County Judge Sakai: San Antonio's downtown minor league baseball stadium not yet a done deal

San Antonio City Council approved a framework last week to bring a new ballpark downtown to house the minor league baseball team, the San Antonio Missions.

But Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai told TPR's "The Source" that the stadium is not yet a done deal.

"We have some more negotiations. I've got to make sure it's the right deal for everybody, including, most importantly, the taxpayers," he explained. "I really want to make clear that we're not using homeowner property tax. We're getting public financing through bonds, and these bonds will be paid by the increments of the property tax, and the school district captures all that money."

San Antonio ISD plans a public hearing in October on the potential sale of 2.3 acres of land near Fox Tech High School for the stadium.

"One of the missing pieces that has not been discussed is the projection that this and this investment is going to raise about $12 million annually for the school district, and that's SAISD," Sakai said. "And if those projections are true, that's a game changer."

The development around the proposed ballpark requires the demolition of an apartment complex in its footprint and the relocation of its residents.

The project would displace about 300 apartment tenants in the area. The landlord, Weston Urban, has said it would move tenants to other units in the area or subsidize relocations.

Sakai wants to see a bigger commitment to affordable housing in the area.

"Let's invest in affordable housing, either within the district or surrounding areas for affordable housing. We can build up the stock, so to speak, for families and children, which will build up the enrollment of the school district. That has been the missing piece in the discussions."

Major League Baseball has told the Missions ownership group that it needs a home that meets new baseball standards by opening day of 2028 or risk losing the Double-A farm club of the San Diego Padres.