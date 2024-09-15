County Judge Peter Sakai gives update on Bexar County

Bexar County approved last week a $2.8 billion budget that avoids a hike in the property tax. It’s been 30 years since the tax rate has been increased in Bexar County.

About one-third of the county budget will be spent on capital projects, roads and flood control. It also builds staffing for the sheriff's department, constable ranks, the district attorney’s office and the courts. The county's 5,000 employees and elected officials will also see a 3 percent cost of living increase.

County Judge Peter Sakai guided the budget process and said the outcome was “a budget we can be proud of.” The Democrat assumed the county judge office on January 1, 2023. His current term ends on January 1, 2027. He has already announced that he will be seeking a second term.

Sakai has been vocal about trying to bring the county government back to basics, but he has been pulled into developments that could reshape downtown with proposed major projects including a new Missions baseball park along San Pedro Creek and a possible new home for the Spurs where the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures used to operate at HemisFair Park.

Sakai also recently cast a vote on the Bexar County Commissioners Court to authorize a contract with a third-party vendor that will be the sending out voter registration cards. This drew the ire of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who is challenging the move as being against the state constitution and said it will encourage undocumented migrants to illegally register to vote.

Also, under Sakai’s leadership Bexar County has finalized an agreement with the VIA board of trustees allowing the VIA Rapid Silver Line to move forward in seeking federal matching funds.

The Silver Line project would run from near Our Lady of the Lake University on the West Side through Downtown and to the Frost Bank Center on the East Side.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the agreement to add $102 million in funding for the Silver Line, the region’s second planned Advanced Rapid Transit corridor. The $102 million in local funds includes $2 million to fund free fares for the first year of service for the Green Line and the Silver Line.

Guest:

County Judge Peter Sakai

