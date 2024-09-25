Why are more Latino Americans finding a home in Trump world?

In the final stretch of the 2024 presidential campaign, a majority of Latino registered voters— 57%of them— say they would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, and 39% would vote for former President Donald Trump, according to a Pew Research Center survey released yesterday.

Harris performs substantially better among Latino voters than President Joe Biden did when he was the likely Democratic nominee.

The presidential preferences of Latinos look similar to 2020, when Biden defeated Trump 59% to 38% among Latinos who voted.

Despite these polling numbers that favor Harris, there remains some cause of alarm for Democrats. In recent years, polls show that Latinos have been shifting to the right — and some even to the far right. In her new book “Defectors,” journalist Paola Ramos reveals the “quiet radicalization of Latinos [that] is taking place across the nation in plain sight.”

Guest:

Paola Ramos is a journalist and author. Her new book is "Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America." She is a contributor for Telemundo News and MSNBC, where she is the host of “Field Report.”

