SAISD approves pay raises; Court-martialed general seeks presidential pardon; Tariff concerns in Laredo

Community speaks out against sign removal at NEISD

Two teachers at a North East ISD high school were told to remove signs of support for LGBTQ students from their classrooms earlier this school year.

A group of parents and teachers spoke out against the removal at last night’s board meeting.

Madison High School algebra teachers April Jones and Mackenzie Franc say they were told to cover or remove emblems of the Pride and trans Pride flags because they were political.

District officials say they initially removed the sign because it was political. They now cite state and federal policies against diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Courtesy A high school teacher with North East ISD was told to remove "hate has no home here" signs from her classroom.

Court-martialed Air Force general seeks presidential pardon

Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart was court-martialed last summer over sexual assault and multiple lesser charges.

The two-star general was found guilty of dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming of an officer by a panel of three-star generals. He was acquitted of the sexual assault charges.

Stewart’s attorney argues the preliminary hearing on the charges against Stewart showed there wasn’t enough evidence to go to court martial.

Stewart's retirement application resulted in reduction in rank — he is now seeking a pardon from President Trump.

Laredo's economy could suffer under proposed tariffs

An estimated $340 billion worth of goods cross north and south at the two international bridges in Laredo every year.

Many Laredoans earn a paycheck in trade-related industries, like customs brokers, freight handlers, and truck drivers.

Some of those jobs could be lost with trade disruptions.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum could also curb production and increase costs of other big-ticket items that cross the border.

Mayoral candidates take over TPR's The Source

Texas Public Radio is conducting eight mayoral candidate interviews this week on The Source ahead of the May 3 municipal elections.

San Antonio District 4 Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia said Monday she wants to approach city policy in a more regional way.

District 8 Councilmember Manny Pelaez said he’s not interested in proposals for incremental improvements to San Antonio.

Tune in at noon today to hear from candidate and former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos. Councilman John Courage joins the Source at 12:30 to talk about his candidacy.

Government/Politics Talk to the candidates: The Source holds San Antonio mayoral forums

SAISD OKs teacher pay raises

The San Antonio ISD board of trustees approved last night a general pay increase and other compensation enhancements for district employees for the next school year.

Full-time hourly staff will receive a 4% pay increase. Other exempt staff and teachers will receive a 3% raise.

The approved compensation package also increases the entry pay rate for full-time hourly staff to $17 per hour, and the entry salary for teachers to $60,000.

Oversized parking ordinance takes effect this week

Tractor trailers will soon be banned from parking in residential areas where signs are posted.

City council approved last month prohibiting parking of truck-tractors or semi-trailers where signs are posted. City code already prohibits these kinds of vehicles from parking on residential streets.

More than 40 new "no parking" signs will be placed along 16 streets across the city.

Violators will be issued a warning for 60 days. $500 citations will be issued in mid-June.