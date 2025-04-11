Talk to the candidates: The Source holds San Antonio mayoral forums
Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.
Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.
Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.
Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.
The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.
Monday, April 14
12:00-12:30 p.m.: Adriana Rocha Garcia
12:30-1:00 p.m.: Manny Pelaez
Tuesday, April 15
12:00-12:30 p.m.: Rolando Pablos
12:30-1:00 p.m.: John Courage
Wednesday, April 16
12:00-12:30 p.m.: Beto Altamirano
12:30-1:00 p.m.: Gina Ortiz Jones
Thursday, April 17
12:00-12:30 p.m.: Clayton Perry
12:30-1:00 p.m.: Melissa Cabello Havrda