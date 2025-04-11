© 2025 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Talk to the candidates: The Source holds San Antonio mayoral forums

By David Martin Davies
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:40 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Eight of San Antonio's 2025 mayoral candidates will join TPR's The Source this week. Photography by Saile Aranda and courtesy photos
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Eight of San Antonio's 2025 mayoral candidates will join TPR's The Source this week. Photography by Saile Aranda and courtesy photos

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

Monday, April 14

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Adriana Rocha Garcia

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Manny Pelaez

Tuesday, April 15

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Rolando Pablos

12:30-1:00 p.m.: John Courage

Wednesday, April 16

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Beto Altamirano

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Gina Ortiz Jones

Thursday, April 17

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Clayton Perry

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Melissa Cabello Havrda

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
