Talk to the candidates: The Source holds San Antonio mayoral forums

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

Monday, April 14

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Adriana Rocha Garcia

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Manny Pelaez

Tuesday, April 15

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Rolando Pablos

12:30-1:00 p.m.: John Courage

Wednesday, April 16

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Beto Altamirano

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Gina Ortiz Jones

Thursday, April 17

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Clayton Perry

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Melissa Cabello Havrda