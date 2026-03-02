The fallout from Trump's crackdown on H-1B visas

The Trump administration is tightening the H-1B visa program in ways that supporters say will protect U.S. workers, but critics warn could make it harder for hospitals, tech firms, universities and other employers to fill hard-to-staff positions.

One major change is a new selection system for the annual H-1B cap. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the rule, which took effect last week for the FY 2027 registration season, replaces the random lottery with a process that gives preference to higher-skilled and higher-paid applicants. The administration says that is meant to better protect wages and steer visas toward the most qualified workers.

The White House also imposed a new $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications in September 2025. The administration has argued the program has been abused by employers using foreign labor to undercut Americans. Business groups, however, have challenged the fee in court, saying it sharply raises costs and could force employers to scale back hiring.

In healthcare, the stakes could be especially high. Reuters reported that international medical graduates make up more than one-fifth of practicing family physicians in the United States. Hospital and physician groups say higher visa costs could worsen doctor shortages, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Technology companies are also watching closely because they have long relied on H-1B workers for engineering and other specialized jobs. The administration has added enhanced vetting as well, including broader review of applicants’ employment histories and online profiles.

Supporters say the changes could reduce abuse and push employers to invest more in American workers. Opponents say they risk slowing hiring, deepening labor shortages and making the U.S. less attractive to global talent.

Guests:

Rogelio Sáenz is a Professor of Demography and has published extensively on immigration and its socioeconomic impacts.

Daniel Braaten is an associate professor of Political Science in the Department of Criminology and Political Science at Texas A&M University at San Antonio specializing in immigration child asylum cases.

