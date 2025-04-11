SA Metro Health to stop offering some vaccines; Fight over ITC continues; Wholesale egg prices drop ahead of Easter
This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.
Today's weather: It's going to be another sunny and hot day, with a high near 92. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend.
Ethics board rejects most complaints against SA councilmember
An independent attorney for the San Antonio Ethics Review Board (ERB) found that a series of allegations made against District 1 City Councilmember Sukh Kaur do not constitute violations of the city’s ethics code.
The complaint — filed by District 1 candidate Julisa Medrano-Guerra — alleges Kaur violated seven of the city's ethics code, including finance disclosure reports rules.
ERB attorney Nadeen Abou-Hossa said in an email to Medrano-Guerra that many of the allegations did not provide any facts to substantiate the claims.
The ERB will hear two of the seven allegations.
Legal fight over ITC continues
Demolition of the Institute of Texan Cultures building continued Thursday, despite a legal attempt to stop it.
The Conservation Society of San Antonio asked a Bexar County District judge to order a pause on the demolition after it began earlier this week.
The University of Texas at San Antonio operates the ITC — it argues it has sovereign immunity over the facility and that a court has no say in the matter.
The Conservation Society told TPR that the court declined to rule on that assertion until next week.
More Texas college students see visas revoked
Nearly 100 international students and recent graduates in Texas have had their visas revoked, according to data compiled by Texas Newsroom partners around the state.
The total number of impacted students is unknown, as many universities have declined to provide specifics.
"It normally would take some massive change or like a big disruption or something that happens that would actually kick you out of your status," said Sirine Shebaya, the executive director of the National Immigration Project.
SA Metro Health to stop offering some vaccines
The Metropolitan Health District lost $500,000 of a $3 million grant supporting the city's immunization clinic.
The remainder of the funds will not be enough to cover the vaccination operations, and the clinic will stop offering some vaccinations for children on July 1.
This comes as West Texas continues to see the spread of measles cases.
The MMR vaccine — which is used to fight against measles — is one of many offered by the clinic.
Bexar County constable requests more security at new office
Precinct 4 Bexar County Constable Kathryn Brown appeared before county commissioners this week to call for security enhancements to the precinct's new satellite office.
The current office was intentionally sprayed with 20 bullets — three of which penetrated the interior — two years ago. No injuries were reported.
Brown stressed tighter safeguards at the new office after her staff found several concerns during a recent security review.
Wholesale egg prices drop ahead of Easter
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said eggs reach a seasonal price peak around Easter, but lower consumer demand this year is impacting prices.
Wholesale prices dropped from around $8.50 for a carton to around $4.
Egg prices hit record highs amidst the bird flu outbreak that was affecting supply.
Because of the fluctuation, it is expected people will also be searching for some alternatives to eggs this holiday season.