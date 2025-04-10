Four UTSA students get visas revoked; Electives could be cut at some NISD schools; New Fiesta safety measures announced

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Some NISD schools may see elective cuts next year

Preliminary class schedules for next year have left five Northside ISD campuses without enough students signed up for choir to allow for it to be offered at those schools.

Northside has increased the average class size and reduced the number of staff allocated to each campus as part of an effort to shrink a projected $100 million deficit.

Northside spokesman Barry Perez said no teacher will lose their job, but they may have to move schools or teach different classes.

Visas revoked for 4 international UTSA students

Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio said visas were revoked for two current students and two former students who are participating in a work program.

Dozens of international students across Texas have had their visas revoked in recent days, including 19 at UT Dallas and 15 at Texas A&M.

The Trump administration revoked at least 300 student visas across the country last month because it says the international students were involved in protests against the war in Gaza.

It’s unclear why this second wave of international students have had their visas revoked.

New safety measures will be in place for Fiesta this year

The San Antonio Police Department announced enhanced safety measures that will be implemented this year at Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square.

Shootings occurred there in 2023 and 2024 during Fiesta. Last year's shooting left two dead and four injured.

SAPD Chief William McManus said safety measures include:



Fencing around Milam Park and Market Square with six entrances

Bags will be checked at each entrance and guests will walk through a metal detector

Bags must be 12x6 inches or smaller — clear bags are encouraged

Ice chests and backpacks are prohibited

ITC demolition on pause

The demolition of the building that housed the Institute of Texan Cultures has been halted until at least next week.

The Conservation Society of San Antonio filed a petition last week to prevent demolition and sought an injunction when demolition began this week.

Demolition is on pause until an April 15 hearing.

The Texas Pavilion is being razed to make way for a potential downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

SA City Council to consider more affordable housing

Council will consider whether to use $2.4 million in federal funding to support 33 affordable single-family housing units.

The city's Neighborhood and Housing Services Department is recommending awards for two projects: The first would have a 20-year affordability covenant, the second is for a total of five units with a 15-year affordability covenant.

Affordability covenants are legally binding guarantees that a property will remain affordable for a certain period of time.

Bexar County Sheriff's office requests helicopter

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is attempting to secure a used Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter to put into service for his department.

Currently, the sheriff's office calls on San Antonio police or DPS when a chopper is needed.

Salazar told Bexar County Commissioners this week that all other major sheriff's offices in Texas have a helicopter.

It's estimated the helicopter could be purchased for a few million dollars — the county would have to pay for upkeep.