Texas House committee takes up 'Life of the Mother Act'; Florida Gators win men's championship title; Last week for free tax help

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 79 and calm winds breezing around 5 mph. Clear and cool tonight, with a low around 51.

Texas House Committee takes up "Life of the Mother Act"

House Bill 44 aims to clarify the emergency medical exception to the state’s abortion law.

The bill would make language about emergency exceptions consistent across the state’s multiple abortion statutes.

Doctors have said the exception — which allows for abortions to save a woman's life or a major bodily function — is not clear enough.

Representatives of anti-abortion groups joined doctors and hospital lawyers on Monday in support of the bill. Amendments to the bill are being discussed.

Florida Gators take home men's NCAA championship title

The University of Florida won the NCAA men’s basketball championship after defeating Houston in San Antonio Monday night.

The Florida Gators took a bite out of the Houston Cougars inside the Alamodome, closing a 12-point gap in the second half of the game and finishing 65-63.

This is Florida’s third national championship win; the last wins were in 2006 and 2007.

Bexar County hosts 2nd Chance Job Fair tomorrow

Formerly incarcerated people often face hurdles in seeking employment.

The 2nd Chance Job Fair in San Antonio on Wednesday aims to assist those individuals in their job search.

The event at the Freeman Coliseum runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is for justice-involved individuals — people who were previously incarcerated, are on probation or parole, and who need an opportunity to start over in the workforce.

Registration prior to the event is required. Click here to register.

Local Jesse Treviño painting vandalized

An electrical switch plate on the 1972 work, "Mi Vida," by late artist Jesse Treviño was recently pried off.

Treviño, a veteran of the Vietnam War, painted the artwork when he returned home from the war.

Interim Library Director, Kathy Donellan said the mural has been at the library for the last two years and holds special significance for San Antonio.

She said restoration experts are hoping to restore the mural.

US Air Force rescinds another DEI directive

The Trump Administration’s executive orders to purge Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the military came down quickly after the president took office.

Since then, there have been rollbacks of different purges, like the removal of historical figures from military websites like Jackie Robinson the Tuskegee airmen.

Now, the Air Force in a statement says it is rescinding an order initially that prohibited officials from adding their preferred pronouns to their professional email signatures.

An existing law from the previous administration protected this right.

Last week for San Antonians to take advantage of free tax help

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA program assists households making $65,000 or less.

VITA has already assisted nearly 18,000 taxpayers this tax season and saved filers nearly $4 million in preparation fees.

There are 20 locations to file taxes through VITA. The service is offered in English and Spanish.

Learn more at vitasa.or call 2-1-1 and select option 1.