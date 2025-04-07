San Antonio households earning $65,000 or less can get free tax help

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This is the last week for San Antonio area households earning $65,000 or less to file their taxes for free.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) can be used at no cost until April 15 for those eligible households.

VITA has already assisted nearly 18,000 taxpayers this tax season and saved $4 million in preparation fees, according to a statement. It has also connected taxpayers to nearly $28 million in refunds.

The program is available to the community because a partnership between the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and the city, county, and Catholic Charities.

There are 20 locations to file taxes through VITA, and each volunteer must pass an IRS exam to qualify to prepare tax returns. Spanish speakers are at every location, too. Learn more at vitasa.org or call 2-1-1 and select option 1.

The tax assistance locations in San Antonio and in Fredericksburg are:



Thousand Oaks Library at 4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.

Claude Black Community Center at 2805 E. Commerce St.

Palo Alto College at 1400 W. Villaret

Guadalupe Community Center at 1801 W. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Henry Guerra Library at 7978 W. Military Dr.

Family Service Neighborhood Place at 3012 Rivas St.

John Igo Library at 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy

St. Philip's College at 1801 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Mission Library at 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

St. Mary's University at 2507 N.W. 36th St.

Willie C. Velasquez Center at 1302 N. Zarzamora St.

Hill Country Community Needs Council at 1904 N. Llano St., in Fredericksburg