Historic discovery reveals Alamo's origins; Some Mexico, Canada tariffs paused; SpaceX's Starship explodes a second time

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clear for a high near 85. Increasing clouds tonight for a low near 62.

Bexar County called to fund cleanup of nuisance properties

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai wants the county to invest the funds necessary to clean up nuisance properties across the county.

Sakai said nuisance properties — which can be trashy, overgrown, dilapidated and even burned down — are a public health threat.

He has called county commissioners during the next budget cycle to provide the county's environmental services department with the funding it needs to abate properties.

Starship explodes during flight test 8

Thursday's launch of the world's largest rocket resulted in an explosion for the second time.

SpaceX said the company lost contact with the rocket before its planned destination over the Indian Ocean.

The rocket experienced a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" during the ascent and exploded over Florida.

A test launch in January sent flaming debris raining down on Turks and Caicos.

Second death reported in New Mexico-Texas measles outbreak

The measles virus has been confirmed in a deceased New Mexico resident.

This is the second potential death connected to a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports the unvaccinated individual in Lea County did not seek medical care prior to their death.

Floresville ISD to move to four-day 'hybrid' week

Floresville ISD trustees approved this week a so-called hybrid four-day school week.

Students will have class Monday through Friday for the first and third grading periods. School weeks will shorten to Monday through Thursday during the second and fourth grading periods.

La Vernia ISD, their neighbor to the north, has had a four-day school week since 2023.

Some Mexico, Canada tariffs delayed

The Trump administration will delay 25% tariffs until April 2 on goods that comply with the North American trade pact.

The exemption will cover about half of the products imported from Mexico, including auto parts, electronic components, and other things that are critical for manufacturing supply chains.

Experts say the tariff uncertainty has some US companies paying for warehouse space to stockpile what they can.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the agreement benefits both nations.

San Antonio Zoo excavation solves long-standing Alamo mystery

A new historical discovery has confirmed the exact quarry that provided the limestone used to build the mission-turned-fortress.

Alamo officials say excavation for the San Antonio Zoo's new gorilla habitat unearthed large amounts of limestone.

Extensive geological testing and historic research found this was the primary source of stone used in the 1700s to build the Alamo Church and other historic structures.

Officials say the discovery deepens our understanding of the Alamo's origins and the structural ties between city landmarks.

Arts & Culture Excavation at San Antonio Zoo uncovers limestone quarry used to build Alamo Geological testing and historic research confirmed that this site was the primary source of stone used in the 1700s to build the Alamo Church. It was also used for other structures.