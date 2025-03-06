Bexar County judge asks commissioners to fund cleanup of nuisance properties

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai has called on county commissioners to approve the resources necessary to clean up nuisance properties across the county.

Sakai called nuisance properties a public health threat. They can be trashy, overgrown, dilapidated and even burned down.

He said County Precincts 1 and 4 seem to have the most such properties.

Sakai called on county commissioners during the next budget cycle to provide the county's environmental services department with the funding it needs to abate properties.

"I expect to see a robust enforcement," he added.

Sakai asked Andrea Guerrero-Garcia, who heads up the department, to let commissioners know what she needs to do the tackle the problem.

The process to cleanup nuisance properties can run long. Property owners can be deceased, unresponsive, or untraceable.

While Sakai wants stepped up abatement efforts, he also wants due process for property owners.