New Bexar County elections head details priorities; TX businesses worried amid tariffs; SA sees high wildfire risk

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 20% chance of showers in the morning. A high near 78 today, with wind gusts as strong as 45 miles an hour. A red flag warning and wind advisory go into effect today.

Environment & Natural Resources 'Potentially historic' wildfire conditions for San Antonio on Tuesday Winds nearly 30 miles per hour will push into San Antonio during the morning rush hour and blow even higher through midday and early afternoon before tapering off at dark.

25% tariffs place Texas businesses at center of uncertainty

Texas businesses are worrying about how the Trump administration's newly enacted tariffs against Mexico and Canada will impact the state.

Glenn Hamer is president and CEO of the Texas Association of Business.

"We're very concerned that it's going to harm what has been record employment in the state of Texas. And I'll also say we're concerned for the consumer," he said.

Hamer said the USMCA free trade agreement negotiated in Trump's first term paved the way for prosperity on border trade ports and cities like San Antonio.

Economy & Labor San Antonio caught in a trade war as Trump tariffs take effect The Trump administration's 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Many Texas businesses and those who work in manufacturing, logistics and trade anchored in San Antonio found themselves at the center of economic uncertainty.

Bexar County updated on domestic violence

Civil District Judge Monique Diaz — co-chair of a joint city and county commission tasked with improving domestic violence prevention — told Bexar County Commissioners the domestic violence homicides showed a new trend.

"In 2023, we actually saw an equal amount of men and women sadly lose their lives to family violence homicide," she said. "14 men, 14 women, and 5 children lost their lives in 2023."

The commission says one solution is educating young people early on about what a healthy relationship should look like.

Local Wildland Fire Strike Teams deployed amid wildfire risk

Bexar County Emergency Service Districts have mobilized two Wildland Fire Strike Teams to rapidly respond to potential grass fires and wildfires.

One team will be stationed on the east side of the county and the other on the west.

Each team consists of a strike team leader, a command vehicle, and five Wildland Fire engines.

Starting at 10 a.m., the strike teams will be automatically dispatched to all grass fires until sundown, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any fire threats in Bexar and neighboring counties.

New head of Bexar County elections names top priorities

Michele Carew, the recently appointed Bexar County Elections administrator, is gearing up for San Antonio's May 3 elections .

Carew said her immediate need was finding more election workers, especially those who are bilingual.

She also aims to enact a technology upgrade that would make the elections administration's website more mobile friendly.

Survey to identify college barriers in San Antonio

An online survey by the City of San Antonio's Higher Education Student Advisory Board aims to understand the challenges local college students face in completing their degree.

Board member Jonah Espinoza, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said the board launched the survey after they learned the percentage of students who stay in college in San Antonio lags behind Texas and the country.

Survey findings could help inform future programming and funding allocations.