'Potentially historic' wildfire conditions for San Antonio on Tuesday

The National Weather Service reported gusty winds up to 55 miles per hour at times were likely for the San Antonio area on Tuesday. Combined with low humidity and dry conditions, it will make for "potentially historic" wildfire conditions.

Forecasters said a red flag warning due to wildfire risk is in effect for the region from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The combination of extreme weather and very receptive fuels will likely support very high-volume initial attack, extreme rates of spread, and uncontrollable fire behavior," according to a weather discussion from the weather service.

To put the winds in perspective, the weather service considers tropical storm winds as 39 to 73 miles per hour.

Winds nearly 30 miles per hour will push into San Antonio during the Tuesday morning rush hour and blow even higher through midday and early afternoon before tapering off at dark. High profile vehicles on roads could get jostled a bit.

While rural residents will need to be careful not to engage in activities that could spark a wildfire, city dwellers should secure outdoor items, such as flags, yard decorations, patio furniture, and patio umbrellas that could be damaged or blown away by the winds on Tuesday.

The cold front will not impact temperatures much. Highs will remain in the 70s for most of the week and climb into the 80s by Friday. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.

Wind gusts closer to 20 and 25 miles per hour were likely Wednesday and Thursday.

About a third of the area was expected to see some fast-moving showers overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.