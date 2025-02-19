SAPD releases 2024 crime stats; New bill could boost teacher pay; Rodeo band may be familiar to 'Yellowstone' fans

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A cold front hit San Antonio last night. It's going to be sunny today with a high near 41. Temperatures will drop significantly tonight for a low around 20. An extreme cold warning is in effect in the area until noon tomorrow.

Trump admin halts legal support for unaccompanied minors

Lawyers hired to represent unaccompanied immigrant children were ordered to stop working on Tuesday by the U.S. Departments of the Interior and Health & Human Services.

The stop work order was sent to attorneys under a contract with Acacia Center for Justice, the prime contact for unaccompanied minors’ legal services.

The organization said in a statement that it represents nearly 26,000 children. There is no children's version of immigration court.

Texas lawmakers consider boosting salaries of experienced teachers

A new bill filed in the Texas Senate Tuesday could increase teacher salaries by thousands of dollars.

Senate Bill 26 focuses on raises for teachers with at least three years experience. Those with five or more will get the biggest boost.

The pay boost could range from $5,500 to $10,000, depending on the size of the district.

The bill was authored by Republican State Senator Brandon Creighton, who also authored legislation to create a school voucher-like program in Texas.

SAPD releases 2024 crime statistics

New crime statistics for San Antonio reflect a drop in overall violent and property crimes across the city in 2024.

Violent crimes in San Antonio dropped 2.4% last year. This includes crimes like homicides, assaults, and sex offenses.

Overall property crime — including motor vehicle thefts and larceny offenses — fell by 7.7%

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus presented the findings during a Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Lawsuit challenges predator management in Texas

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the federal government Tuesday over its predator damage management programs in Texas.

Texas allows the trapping and killing of mountain lions with no limits. Multiple black bears, a threatened species in Texas, have been killed in traps and by poisonous baits set for mountain lions.

The lawsuit urges the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services program to update its environmental assessments to account for new science, and document its harm to mountain lions and black bears.

"Yellowstone" fans will recognize tonight's rodeo band

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo winds down this week at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

The rock band Whiskey Myers out of Palestine, Texas will play tonight following the 7 p.m. rodeo show.

The band has been featured on "Yellowstone" and appears on the soundtrack.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo ends Sunday. Click here for TPR's guide to the rodeo.

KUT's Becky Fogel contributed to this report.