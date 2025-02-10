NEISD to vote on school closures; West Texas sees measles outbreak; Dallas Fed releases jobs report

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The high and low for today will stay at 58 degrees. Forecast calls for a slight chance of drizzle throughout the day. Rain chances increase going into tonight.

NEISD board trustees consider school closures tonight

North East ISD trustees are slated to vote this evening on a proposal to permanently close three schools.

NEISD officials first announced they were recommending school closures in December.

If trustees approve their recommendation, Driscoll Middle School, Clear Spring Elementary, and Wilshire Elementary will permanently close at the end of the school year.

Students currently enrolled in those schools will be split between two or three nearby campuses, following the current middle school and high school boundaries.

Measles outbreak confirmed in West Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 10 cases of the disease have been identified in Gaines County, which borders New Mexico.

Eight of the cases are among school-aged children and two cases are under the age of 5. Seven of the patients have been hospitalized.

All of the cases are unvaccinated.

Officials say that due to the highly contagious nature of measles, more cases are likely to occur in the area.

Marijuana legalization sees support amid proposed THC ban

A new survey from the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs showed 62% of Texans support legalization of marijuana. 79% support a comprehensive medical marijuana program.

Heather Fazio, director of the Texas Cannabis Policy Center, said the results are unsurprising.

"It tells us what we already knew," she said. "A majority of Texans, including Republicans, want to see prohibition repealed and a legal market."

Meanwhile, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is making a legislative push to ban all consumable THC products in the state.

Dallas Fed predicts slight softening of job market

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released Friday its job forecast for Texas in 2025.

The Dallas Fed predicts 1.6% growth in its employment forecast this year.

The report found the Texas economy is healthy, but slowed more than expected last year. Growth is likely to continue slightly below trend in 2025.

The jobs forecast is based on averages of four models that include projected national GDP, oil futures prices, and the Texas and U.S. leading indexes.

Laredo, U.S.-Mexico border sees more soldiers

More than 300 Texas National Guard troops are expected to arrive in Laredo within a month to assist U.S. Border Patrol with immigration enforcement.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that the state had signed an agreement with the federal government that authorized National Guard soldiers deployed on state orders to make immigration arrests.

Laredo Sector Chief Agent Jesse Muñoz told the Laredo Morning Times the state troops will work under the direct supervision of Border Patrol.

The Pentagon has also said it plans on deploying an additional 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing the total of active duty soldiers to around 3,600.

Judge restricts enforcement of Texas social media law

A federal judge in Austin has blocked parts of House Bill 11, which requires social media sites to restrict what users under 18 can see.

Under the law, sites cannot allow minors on their platforms to see content that promotes, glorifies or facilitates things like suicide.

Judge Robert Pitman put a temporary injunction on parts of the law that limit targeted advertising and content the state deems obscene.

Pitman previously ruled last year that certain provisions of the law were likely unconstitutional.

San Antonio Rodeo continues in full swing

Following its opening weekend, today continues to be packed with events as part of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

The livestock show gives agriculture students a chance to compete for millions in scholarship money, and the family-oriented carnival features food, beverage and retail vendors.

A live concert follows the rodeo each night. Country singer Mark Chesnutt takes the stage tonight at 7 p.m.

The concert series ends February 22nd. The stock show and rodeo ends the following day.

KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo contributed to this report