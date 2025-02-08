© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens its first weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick,
Jackie Velez
Published February 8, 2025 at 1:50 PM CST
The winner pig at the Swifty Swine Pig Race gets to eat an Oreo cookie.
1 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-22.jpg
The winner pig at the Swifty Swine Pig Race gets to eat an Oreo cookie.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The winner pig at the Swifty Swine Pig Race gets to eat an Oreo cookie.
2 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-25.jpg
The winner pig at the Swifty Swine Pig Race gets to eat an Oreo cookie.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Pigs race during the Swifty Swine Racing event at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
3 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-24.jpg
Pigs race during the Swifty Swine Racing event at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Pigs race during the Swifty Swine Racing event at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
4 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-21.jpg
Pigs race during the Swifty Swine Racing event at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Swifty the Swimming Pig right after her dip in the water.
5 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-23.jpg
Swifty the Swimming Pig right after her dip in the water.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Merch vendors and small business owners are found outside of the livestock and cattle barns and inside the Expo Hall at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
6 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-17.jpg
Merch vendors and small business owners are found outside of the livestock and cattle barns and inside the Expo Hall at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Turkey legs, fries and sausage is sold outside of the cattle barn a the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
7 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-16.jpg
Turkey legs, fries and sausage is sold outside of the cattle barn a the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Open Breeding show first place winner Josie Melton stands next to her longhorn after the competition.
8 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-15.jpg
Open Breeding show first place winner Josie Melton stands next to her longhorn after the competition.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Owners and their cattle prepare for the show in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
9 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-12.jpg
Owners and their cattle prepare for the show in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Cows and longhorn are located in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
10 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-11.jpg
Cows and longhorn are located in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Cows and longhorn are located in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
11 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-10.jpg
Cows and longhorn are located in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Cows and longhorn are located in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
12 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-09.jpg
Cows and longhorn are located in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
An owner and their cow rest up in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
13 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-08.jpg
An owner and their cow rest up in the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Two boar goats huddle together at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
14 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-07.jpg
Two boar goats huddle together at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
An Angora goat is at the livestock barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
15 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-05.jpg
An Angora goat is at the livestock barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Boar goats at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
16 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-06.jpg
Boar goats at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo visitors walk around the livestock and cattle barns.
17 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-03.jpg
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo visitors walk around the livestock and cattle barns.
Saile Aranda / TPR
"Let's Rodeo" sign stands south of the food court at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
18 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-02.jpg
"Let's Rodeo" sign stands south of the food court at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Food vendors offer a variety of drinks, snacks and meals at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
19 of 19  — Rodeo2025_aranda-01.jpg
Food vendors offer a variety of drinks, snacks and meals at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
Saile Aranda / TPR

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo entered its first full weekend on Friday. It started with a kids' livestock contest.

Josie Melton, who attends La Grange Elementary, was thrilled after her Longhorn won a blue ribbon for best in class on Friday afternoon.

She said the winning Longhorn is the start of a new family business: "We have three cows. My cow and my sister's, and we just show them over a course of a couple of months."

The livestock show gives students from the San Antonio area and beyond a chance to win millions of dollars in scholarship money.

The grand champion and reserve champion steers will be auctioned off at the end of the event, which brings hundreds of thousands of dollars for the students who raised them.

Longhorn from the Cross T Ranch near Bandera
Arts & Culture
Schedule of events: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo season offers livestock competitions, pig races, music
Brian Kirkpatrick
It runs from Feb. 6 through Feb. 23 on the grounds of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Disability access

The crowds are expected to be big, given the wide range of events through Feb. 23 and the pleasant weather forecast for the next several days. The show can attract 1.5 million visitors during its long run.

But some of the many visitors will have disabilities, and they may face difficulties because of inaccessible restrooms.

Bioscience-Medicine
San Antonio is home to first-of-its-kind Mobile Changing Unit
Jackie Velez
The need for accessible public restrooms for people with disabilities is crucial. Standard bathrooms don’t offer things like low changing tables for people with incontinence issues. This barrier for the disabled often leaves many of them feeling isolated.

DisabilitySA aims to ensure the needs of the disability community are met with its Mobile Changing Unit or MCU.

The MCU features a hoist to lift individuals out of their wheelchairs, a sturdy changing table for adults, and handicap grab bars.

DisabilitySA’s Mobile Changing Unit will be parked at the front entrance of the Freeman Coliseum.

Tags
Environment & Natural Resources San Antonio Stock Show and RodeoTop StoriesTPR
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick
Jackie Velez
jackie@tpr.org
See stories by Jackie Velez