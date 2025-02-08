San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens its first weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo entered its first full weekend on Friday. It started with a kids' livestock contest.

Josie Melton, who attends La Grange Elementary, was thrilled after her Longhorn won a blue ribbon for best in class on Friday afternoon.

She said the winning Longhorn is the start of a new family business: "We have three cows. My cow and my sister's, and we just show them over a course of a couple of months."

The livestock show gives students from the San Antonio area and beyond a chance to win millions of dollars in scholarship money.

The grand champion and reserve champion steers will be auctioned off at the end of the event, which brings hundreds of thousands of dollars for the students who raised them.

Disability access

The crowds are expected to be big, given the wide range of events through Feb. 23 and the pleasant weather forecast for the next several days. The show can attract 1.5 million visitors during its long run.

But some of the many visitors will have disabilities, and they may face difficulties because of inaccessible restrooms.

DisabilitySA aims to ensure the needs of the disability community are met with its Mobile Changing Unit or MCU.

The MCU features a hoist to lift individuals out of their wheelchairs, a sturdy changing table for adults, and handicap grab bars.

DisabilitySA’s Mobile Changing Unit will be parked at the front entrance of the Freeman Coliseum.