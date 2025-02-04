San Antonio phases out Migrant Resource Center; Abbott expands Texas National Guard powers; Local Democrats react to tariffs

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be another warm day in San Antonio with a high near 79. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 65.

Local Migrant Resource Center to close

The San Antonio Migrant Resource Center Centro de Bienvenida that temporarily housed thousands of immigrants will soon close its doors after two-and-a-half years and tens of millions of dollars in federal funding.

The center offered immigrants a place to sleep, shower, eat, and receive case management assistance. Those who traveled through the center had immigration court dates and were legally in the country.

City officials said the closure comes amid a sustained major drop in new arrivals, as well as major overhauls in federal immigration policy.

The city will vacate the center in the coming weeks once the 88 migrants currently inside leave for their final destinations.

San Antonio Democrats react to tariffs

Several local Democratic officials met on the steps of San Antonio City Hall Monday to discuss the impact of President Trump's trade war.

Congressman Joaquin Castro was joined by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and state senators Jose Menendez and Roland Gutierrez in calling out the harm caused by the now paused tariffs with Mexico and Canada.

The lawmakers said people can still expect to see food prices climb due to the chaos created by Trump's demands.

If the tariffs go into effect next month, it could mean higher prices on things like avocados, tomatoes, lettuce, and coffee.

Abbott expands powers of Texas National Guard

Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Customs and Border Protection signed a Memorandum of Understanding to allow Texas National Guardsmen on the border to make arrests, as long as a CBP agent is with them.

Joseph Nunn, council at the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, questioned the legality of the agreement.

"This is a law enforcement issue. This is not a military problem," he said. "Soldiers, including the Texas National Guard, are trained to be soldiers. They're not trained to be immigration enforcement agents."

Nunn said the agreement falls under a federal law that permits state and local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement, but it does not specify the use of state guard for such a purpose.

Immigrant rights groups sue Trump administration

The American Civil Liberties Union, the Texas Civil Rights Project, RAICES, and other immigrant rights organizations have sued the Trump administration over its asylum restrictions.

They say President Trump's proclamation that the situation at the southern border qualifies as a so-called "invasion" is a false justification to deny asylum protections granted by Congress.

The case was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

New study identifies childcare challenges in SA

A study commissioned by the City of San Antonio has found that childcare providers are operating at about 70% of the capacity they’re licensed to provide.

Melissa Jozwiak, a professor at Texas A&M University San Antonio, led the study.

“That likely means that there are about 71,000 families in Bexar County who don't have the option of putting their child in childcare simply because there aren't enough seats available for them," she said.

Jozwiak said it is especially hard to find childcare for infants and for nontraditional hours and cites affordability as a big challenge.

Abbott calls for Texas Cyber Command at UTSA

In his state of the state address on Sunday, Governor Gregg Abbott called for the creation of Texas Cyber Command—a partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Abbott said the state plans to utilize UTSA resources and other local partners to support this effort in San Antonio.

He says Texas is a target for cyber-attacks due to the state being home to 15 major military installations and having the largest medical hub in the world.

UTSA has one of the nation's most renowned cybersecurity programs and already boasts collaborations with other government agencies.

Ruby City celebrates legacy of local art figure

San Antonio's contemporary art center, Ruby City, is honoring the teachings of the late art historian, writer and educator, Frances Jean Colpitt.

Patricia Morales, Ruby City's head of public engagement & communications, described Colpitt.

“She was just a force of nature in the way that she worked and thought about art and contemporary art and the questions that often her exhibitions would maybe bring, or conversations that could be sparked from those," she said.

Ruby City's newest exhibition revisits Colpitt's groundbreaking 1996 show Synthesis and Subversion: A Latino Direction in San Antonio Art. It opens Feb. 15 at Chris Park.