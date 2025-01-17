Schools see rash of swatting calls; Helotes residents rally against Lennar Homes; SpaceX's Starship vehicle destroyed

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly cloudy and windy with a high near 69 and wind gusts as strong as 20 mph. Clear tonight, for a low around 47.

Texas schools see recent spate of swatting calls

Several school districts have reported false claims of active threats on various campuses, also known as "swatting."

The Uvalde school district put a high school and middle school on hold Thursday due to false threats. The holds were lifted once law enforcement determined campuses were safe.

Edgewood ISD also placed Kennedy High School on lockdown Thursday following a hoax call.

Poteet ISD evacuated students from campuses last week after a false bomb threat.

Driver pleads guilty in deadly 2022 tractor trailer smuggling

Forty-eight year old Homero Zamorano Jr. drove the tractor trailer in the human smuggling attempt on San Antonio's Southwest side in 2022, which killed 53 immigrants and injured several others.

Zamorano pleaded to two counts of conspiracy to transport immigrants resulting in death, and one count of conspiracy to transport immigrants causing serious bodily injury.

Zamorano is scheduled to be sentenced in April. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Helotes residents to rally against planned development

Residents near a proposed subdivision in Northwest Bexar County are planning a rally to bring awareness to a Lennar Homes development plan.

Lennar plans to build 2,900 homes on 1,100 acres on the Guajolote Ranch property.

Residents say the development could dump millions of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek and is an environmental disaster in the making.

The Million Gallon March and the rally take place Feb. 2 at The View in Helotes Creek and will feature several speakers, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

SpaceX launches 7th flight from South Texas

SpaceX conducted its first flight test of the year of its massive Starship vehicle from its South Texas site on Thursday.

The booster successfully separated from the upper stage prior to that disassembly and was successfully captured with so-called "chopstick arms" at the launch site.

The upper stage of the spacecraft broke up as it entered space.

SpaceX says initial data indicates a fire developed in one section of the upper stage.

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/aq91TloYzY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 16, 2025

ECISD educator earns Presidential Award

East Central ISD teacher Fatimah Aboueisha has been given the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award recognizes teachers who prepare the next generation of scientists and innovators.

Aboueisha was one of 336 teachers across the nation to receive the honor. She was first nominated for the award in 2021, when she was teaching a hybrid science class for students in person and online.

Aboueisha is now an associate dean at East Central High School, where she coaches teachers.

City council approves affordable housing tax credit applications

San Antonio City Council on Thursday allowed two affordable housing applications for state tax credits to go through.

A developer requested the credits to fund nearly half the development cost for the 240-unit Emberstone Apartments on the city's South Side.

On the city's East Side, another developer is applying for state tax credits that will cover 40% of the development cost for 336-unit Lakeside Loft.

Both projects would set aside most units or residents living at or under 60% of the city’s average median income. The state must approve the tax credits.