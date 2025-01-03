Vaping banned in public spaces; Vaccine expert concerned about RFK Jr.; Bexar County sees $100k in fireworks damage

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly cloudy today with a high near 68. A slight chance of patchy drizzle is possible with fog tonight and a low around 57. A cold Canadian air mass arrives Sunday afternoon or early evening.

Vaccine expert concerned about US vaccine policy

President-elect Donald Trump appointed anti-vaccine crusader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a Texas scientist who helped develop a low-cost COVID vaccine, expressed worry about what this might mean for vaccines across the nation.

Hotez said this might have a chilling effect on state-level school vaccine mandates, which are determined by state legislatures.

"We've eliminated measles from the United States in 2000. I think it could come roaring back," he said. "The same with pertussis, even see the return of polio, and obviously, that would be catastrophic for our nation's children."

Houston community reacts to NOLA terrorist attack suspect

A predominantly Muslim community in northwest Houston is fearing backlash after their neighbor allegedly drove into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans.

Texas authorities searched the home of 46-year-old suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar following the incident. The FBI believes Jabbar acted alone.

One neighbor, who lives on the same property as Jabbar, requested to remain anonymous.

"We don't feel comfortable after what happened," he said. "How people are (going) to look at the people who practice that religion."

Criminal Justice New Orleans rampage suspect acted as lone wolf, FBI says The suspect in the New Year’s Day truck attack on Bourbon Street acted as a lone wolf when he slammed his vehicle into a crowd, killing 14 and injuring dozens of others, the FBI said Thursday.

New public vaping ban takes effect in SA

Electronic smoking devices like e-cigarettes and vapes are now included in the City of San Antonio's smoke-free ordinance.

The original law passed in 2010 to address cigars and cigarettes, but did not include these devices.

The amendment to the ordinance went into effect Jan. 1.

It also includes a requirement for businesses to include signage addressing the ban on electronic smoking devices.

Bexar County releases fireworks incident report

The Bexar County Fire Marshal reports there were a total of 32 fireworks-related fires in unincorporated Bexar County from Dec. 28th to Jan.1, causing a total estimated loss of property damages around $100,000.

During this same period, Bexar County received about 4,500 fireworks complaint calls, which resulted in 108 documented fireworks-related incidents.

There were three structure fires and two vehicle fires caused by fireworks.

No serious fireworks-related injuries were reported to the Bexar County Fire Marshal Office.

Cavazos to receive Medal of Honor

The late Army General Richard Cavazos will be among seven veterans who will receive the medal of honor today.

The Fort Hood Army base was renamed after Cavazos in 2023.

Cavazos was a San Antonian who was raised on the King Ranch in Texas. He is being recognized for his valor during the Korean war, which earned him a Distinguished Service Cross.

Cavazos died in 2017 at the age of 88 and is buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Haven for Hope hosts winter donation drive

The homeless shelter Haven for Hope is hosting its 2nd annual “Share the Warmth” drive Jan. 11 in preparation for expected winter weather.

The organization will distribute what they already have in stock, but will need to replenish coats, jackets, and other winter-gear.

Community members can go to the Haven for Hope headquarters near downtown at 1 Haven for Hope Way to drop new or gently used weather clothes.

The drive-up and drop-off "Share the Warmth" event is scheduled for Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Houston Public Media's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.