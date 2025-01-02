Haven for Hope is asking for winter gear donations in preparation for cold weather

Haven for Hope is hosting its 2nd annual “Share the Warmth” drive next weekend. Organizers hope the drive brings community members together to donate winter-gear in preparation for the expected winter weather.

Terri Behling is the director of communications at Haven for Hope. She says they will distribute what they already have in stock next week as the temperature drops, and they are going to need to replenish after that.

“We are seeking new or gently used coats, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters, any items that can be layered,” Behling said. “Often in Texas, we start off in the 30s and 40s, but then we warm up to the 70s. So having the opportunity to layer is great as well.”

The event is a drive-up and-drop-off event, where community members can go to the Haven for Hope headquarters and drop new or gently used weather gear without getting out of their cars.

Behling said they always accept any clothes year-round, and if people aren’t able to drop off donations at their facility, they can always ship the clothes directly to the building.

“We have an area of our donation warehouse called 'Haven's Closet.' This is where our clients get to come in and pick out what they want,” said Behling.

Behling also described one of the ways the clothes are distributed. “They get to pick out their own style and size, and it just really brings back some of that dignity of having the opportunity to pick out something that they like, rather than just being handed the first thing on top of a pile.”

Last year, the organization set a goal of 1,000 items donated. Behling said that goal was surpassed, and they received over 2,000 items. This year they set a goal of 3,000 items.

“We have a very generous community in San Antonio,” she added.

The drive is now an annual event to get the community to donate before the colder weather hits the city. Along with the clothes, tennis shoes, hiking boots and any shoes that can keep feet warm during the winter months make up part of the list of things to donate.

Behling said they are working over their maximum capacity right now to serve over 1,700 individuals currently, and that volunteers for any of the work at the organization are always appreciated.

Visit the Haven For Hope website for more information.

The drive is scheduled for January 11th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Haven for Hope headquarters.