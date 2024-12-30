Remembering Jimmy Carter; Southeast Texas sees severe storms; SA's 'Silk Road' receives cultural heritage designation

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: South Central Texas will be experiencing above-average temperatures today. A high near 85 is expected, which could break the record for all-time high temperature of 83 on Dec. 30th, set in 1951.

Texas, San Antonio remember Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100 after almost two years in hospice care.

Carter was the only Democratic president to win Texas in the last 50 years, beating out Republican candidate Gerald Ford by just four points.

In San Antonio, Carter's legacy includes the establishment of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

He made a campaign stop in the city on Oct. 30, 1976, and later returned in April 1980 to meet with servicemen injured during the failed Iran hostage rescue.

Paxton blocks Biden from disposing of border wall materials

A federal judge on Friday granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to halt the Biden administration from disposing of any raw border wall material for 30 days.

Despite Paxton’s claims that Biden is trying to thwart Trump’s immigration agenda, the sale of the material was approved by Congress in 2023.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Texas, and California received around 60 percent of the material through a donation process, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Paxton told Fox News recently that Texas purchased an additional $12 million of the unused materials this past summer.

Police arrest suspect in Paper Tiger stabbing

San Antonio police arrested a suspect in connection to a violent altercation at the Paper Tiger nightclub on North St. Mary's on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say 36-year-old suspect John Guerrero allegedly stabbed the 21-year-old victim following an argument. The victim was found at the entrance of the club with multiple stab wounds.

Guerrero was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

San Antonio adds its 4th cultural heritage district

The City of San Antonio's new cultural heritage district honors the rich traditions of the Middle Eastern, North African, and Asian immigrants who reside along the Wurzbach corridor near the city's Medical Center.

The city's Historic and Design Review Commission officially approved the designation earlier this month. Roland Mazuca sits on the commission.

"It represents so many different aspects of our city and helps us be a more cosmopolitan city, and I just think that's fantastic," he said.

This is the fourth cultural heritage district in the city. It joins other cultural heritage districts in Jefferson Heights, Old Highway 90, and the Hockley Cemetery.

Parts of Texas see severe weather

Severe storms in Southeast Texas over the weekend killed at least one person in the state following flash flooding, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is currently the acting governor of Texas, says the state is sending hundreds of responders and assets to assist with search and rescue, including boat squads and roadway safety equipment.

Initial damage assessments are underway and are ongoing.

Yesterday, a storm system brought flash flooding, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes to Southeast Texas, causing property and agricultural damage. There is one confirmed fatality, and several injuries reported across the region. Please join Jan and me in prayer for… pic.twitter.com/lztlIvMHPt — Office of the Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (@LtGovTX) December 29, 2024

Mexico tests new app for immigrants

The app is designed to help immigrants notify relatives and consulates if they are about to be detained by U.S. immigration authorities.

The app, currently in small-scale testing, allows users to send an alert to selected contacts and the nearest Mexican consulate by pressing a panic button.

The feature ensures consulates are promptly informed, aligning with U.S. obligations to notify home-country consulates when foreign nationals are detained.

The app is scheduled for release in January.