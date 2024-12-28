© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in custody following stabbing at Paper Tiger in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published December 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST
SAPD takes the suspect into custody outside the Paper Tiger on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
Courtesy photo
/
Jacob Glombowski
SAPD takes the suspect into custody outside the Paper Tiger on Friday Dec. 27, 2024.

Violence erupted Friday night at the Paper Tiger nightclub on North St. Mary’s Street.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance around 10:15 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man at the front entrance of the club with multiple stab wounds.

Eyewitnesses told police that the victim and the 36-year-old suspect were involved in an altercation inside the popular music venue.

Paper Tiger video

Officers arrested the suspect, who was in possession of a knife. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Criminal Justice Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff