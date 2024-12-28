Suspect in custody following stabbing at Paper Tiger in San Antonio

Violence erupted Friday night at the Paper Tiger nightclub on North St. Mary’s Street.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance around 10:15 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man at the front entrance of the club with multiple stab wounds.

Eyewitnesses told police that the victim and the 36-year-old suspect were involved in an altercation inside the popular music venue.

Paper Tiger video

Officers arrested the suspect, who was in possession of a knife. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.