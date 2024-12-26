Wemby shines in Christmas debut; Historic Main Plaza building goes on sale; Dozens of child welfare bills filed

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon; otherwise, it will be sunny for a high near 75 and a low around 48 tonight.

Dozens of child welfare bills filed in Texas

The 89th legislative session in Texas begins Jan. 14 and many of the bills center on child welfare.

More than 70 bills have so far been filed dealing with the Department of Family and Protective Services, which handles much of the work related to child welfare in Texas.

Bills vary in scope, from starting rural pilot programs, to improving delivery of services, to one relating to procedures that would limit when a child can be removed from a family.

One bill from San Antonio legislators, Sen. Jose Menendez and Rep. John Lujan, seeks to expand tuition assistance and exemption for children who were previously in the state's foster care system.

Wemby sets holiday record for San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs lost a close game 114-117 to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama scored 42 points and had 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots during his debut Christmas game.

The Spurs are now 15-15 — a significant improvement from where they were at this point last season.

The team is ranked 11th in the Western Conference, on the edge of the NBA playoff bubble. They play against the Brooklyn Nets

Dec. 27.

San Antonio-New Braunfels makes 2025 housing hot spots list

The National Association of Realtors named the San Antonio-New Braunfels area among the ten Housing Hot Spots for 2025.

The NAR said areas that made the list offer a favorable financing environment with low proportions of locked-in homeowners or lower mortgage rates.

The NAR predicts the year ahead is poised to bring more opportunities for homebuyers as the housing market continues to stabilize.

San Antonio has experienced one of the strongest rates of job creation since pre-pandemic levels, which continues to draw new residents to the area.

Texas Republicans push for lobbying ban

Republican State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston is leading a renewed effort to bar cities, counties, and school districts from using public funds for lobbying.

Middleton argues there is a stark difference between corporations spending on lobbying and similar activities by local governments.

“Your local tax dollars are being used against you to hire Austin lobbyists that lobby against what local voters and taxpayers want," he said.

Middleton has filed similar bills in each of his previous sessions as a lawmaker. The measure passed the Texas Senate last year only to die in the state House.

Historic San Antonio landmark goes on sale

The building on San Antonio's Main Plaza was built in 1742 and has served as a courthouse, jail, and municipal house.

It's listed as one of the oldest surviving buildings in the area and is the only privately-owned building in Main Plaza.

“This property is more than just a building—it’s a cornerstone of San Antonio’s heritage,” said Alan Valadez, a real estate agent with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, which listed the building. “For discerning buyers, it represents the unique opportunity to shape the future while preserving an iconic piece of history.”

The 7,500 square-foot space is approved for both commercial and retail purposes.

Ring in the new year at official city bash

The San Antonio Parks Foundation invites San Antonians to fill Market St., Hemisfair, Civic Park and La Villita on the last night of 2024 as part of CelebrateSA.

The main stage on Market St. will feature live music and a fireworks show will light up the Tower of the Americas.

The free celebration runs from 6 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 31. Reservations are required for "Celebrate at Civic."

SA offers Christmas tree disposal options

San Antonio residents are asked to dispose of their live Christmas trees to be recycled into mulch.

Residents can drop off trees starting Jan. 4 at the Culebra, Frio City, and Rigsby Road drop-off centers, and the Bitters or Nelson Gardens recycling facilities.

Lights, decorations and stands must be removed. Trees over 6 feet tall must be cut in half.

Live trees can also be composted in the city's green organic cart if they fit in the cart with the lid closed.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.