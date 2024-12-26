Details announced for San Antonio's official New Year's Eve bash

With Christmas in the history books, preparations move into high gear for the city's official New Year's Eve party. "Celebrate San Antonio" will include a big fireworks show and live music.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation invites San Antonians to fill Market Street, Hemisfair, Civic Park and La Villita on the last night of 2024 to welcome in 2025 at midnight. It's all free and starts at 6 p.m.

La Villita and Hemisfair have some family and kid-oriented areas for the night with a life-sized Winter Wonderland Village at La Villita, built by construction students from St. Philips College. The Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair will include a Kids Countdown at 8 p.m., crafts, music and games. A family carnival area will be located on South Alamo, behind the Magik Theatre.

The main stage for live music is on Market Street. Food is part of the fun too. The fireworks show at midnight will light up the Tower of the Americas.

Ron Nirenberg, one of San Antonio's longest serving mayors, will help lead the countdown to the new year.

"We are thrilled to host this event as part of our mission to enhance and preserve San Antonio's parks while fostering community connections," said Mary Jane Verette, president and CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

Reservations are required for "Celebrate at Civic" through the Hemisfair website. Tickets to it are limited and will go on a first-come, first-served basis.

Suggested donations of $25 are welcome to support Hemisfair. Donations of $150 or more will include a Hemisfair picnic blanket and four drink tickets while supplies last.