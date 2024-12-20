Plan to demolish ITC greenlit; Abbott aims to scare migrants; Laredo's new international railway opens

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

UTSA gets green light to demolish ITC building

The University of Texas at San Antonio has been given the go-ahead to demolish the historic Institute of Texan Cultures building.

UTSA — which operates the structure — said in a statement that the Texas Historical Commission issued a demolition permit this week.

Originally built as the Texas Pavilion for HemisFair ’68, the ITC remains one of the few structures built for the World's Fair that's still standing.

UTSA plans to demolish the building in 2025 and move its museum downtown. The ITC site itself is being planned as a new location for a San Antonio Spurs arena.

City council approves new transit development plan ...

The San Antonio City Council voted to approve a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) framework on Thursday.

The framework prioritizes the opportunity for high-density commercial and residential development along major transit corridors through TOD district zoning.

District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur said embracing TOD was embracing affordable housing: “One of the best ways to create and maintain affordable housing is to make sure there is enough housing supply. And if we don’t address that, it will continue to displace residents in our community and particularly in the urban core.”

She said the city has put rules in place so that new development in these areas does not radically change the characteristics of those neighborhoods.

... And a raise for the city manager

The city council also approved on Thursday an $87,000 raise for City Manager Erik Walsh following the voter-approved proposition to remove a cap on the city manager’s salary and tenure in November.

Kellyanne Gonzales, a labor organizer for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, which represents San Antonio city employees, asked the council to extend one to other city employees as well.

“We are asking you all for your support, along with our fellow union brothers and fellow city employees here in the chamber," she said, "in championing a $20 an hour living wage for city employees this upcoming fiscal year.”

Walsh’s base salary will now be $461,000 starting in January.

New billboards meant to scare off migrants from crossing border

A new plan unveiled Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott will plant billboards south of the border in an effort to deter illegal immigrant crossings.

Abbott said the billboards will tell the horror stories of human trafficking, but did not offer any evidence of incidents beyond anecdotes shared at Thursday's press conference.

Abbott estimated about $100,000 would fund the marketing campaign to deter illegal immigration.

The billboards are in multiple languages including Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabic.

New international railway in Laredo now open

A new international railway bridge that runs through Laredo has been completed, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-Mexico trade relations.

The $100 million project, built by Canadian Pacific Kansas City, is set to double freight capacity at North America’s largest trade port of entry.

The Patrick J. Ottensmeyer International Railway Bridge, named after the company’s CEO, who passed away earlier this year, features a second track, 4,500 feet of new track, and advanced security systems—including a VACIS X-ray railcar inspection system and surveillance cameras.

Spanning 20,000 route miles, this is the only single-line transnational railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Friends and family celebrate life of Rosemary Kowalski

San Antonians gathered at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Thursday to celebrate the life of iconic San Antonio caterer Rosemary Kowalski.

Friends, family, and San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller spoke about Kowalski's life and impact during the funeral Mass.

Kowalski and her husband, Hank, started a small barbeque restaurant that grew into the massive RK Group. Some of her employees worked half-a-century for her.

Kowalski died earlier this month following a short illness. She was 100.