Gov. Greg Abbott's new billboard campaign warns migrants of consequences of crossing border

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke on Thursday about a new plan for border security — putting up billboards south of the border warning migrants of the dangerous consequences of crossing into Texas illegally.

Abbott estimated about $100,000 would fund the marketing campaign to deter illegal immigration.

The billboards were placed in Central America and Mexico, and Abbott told reporters in Eagle Pass that he hoped this measure will discourage people from crossing into Texas.

“They tell the horror stories of human trafficking. One says, 'many girls who try to migrate to Texas are kidnapped.' Another sign says, 'your wife and daughter will pay for their trip with their bodies,'” Abbott explained. “One asked families thinking about sending their kids here, 'how much did you pay to have your daughter raped?' This is tough medicine.”

The billboards are in multiple languages including Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabic.

Kimberly Wall, one of the owners of the private ranch where the governor held his press conference, described the burning of what she called "rape trees" on her property, where she said undocumented women were sexually assaulted once they crossed into Texas.

“We've had several rape trees and lots of women that have been found beaten and raped in front of our house left to die in drainage ditches,” Wall said. “It makes you terrified to go outside of your own house and enjoy your own property.”

Abbott explained these billboards are to show the truth of crossing illegally. The Republican governor did not offer any evidence beyond the anecdotes shared at the press conference. Abbott also did not say whether local or state law enforcement are investigating Wall's claims.

“The consequences are that the people come in here, they could be raped, they could be assaulted, they could be killed,” he said. “If they do make it across, they will be arrested, they will be jailed, and they would be deported. It is senseless. It is futile for people to try to continue the trek to the United States of America.”

Since the start of Abbott’s border mission, Operation Lone Star, around $11 billion has been spent on the mission. The governor has maintained that his border mission has been in response to what he called the Biden administration's failed immigration policies.

He added that now that Donald Trump is returning to office, he will work hand in hand with him to ensure border security, including mass deportations. He did not expand on what the state's involvement will be in the federal plan.

“What the Trump administration knows is that Texas stands ready to assist them in any way,” he explained. “You’re going to see great collaboration and cooperation so that we're going to be far more effective and be able to move far faster than ever before.”