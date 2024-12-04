TxDOT opens 1604, I-10 flyover ramp; SA workers urged to check for back wages; NEISD students save teacher

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A misty morning is expected in San Antonio, with a high near 68 today and a low around 57 tonight.

First 1604, I-10 flyover ramp opens

The Texas Department of Transportation officially opened Tuesday the first flyover ramp on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

The flyover from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10 is part of Segment 2 of the expansion project.

It includes $463 million of transportation improvements to transform the Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange into a five-level design aimed to improve connectivity and mobility for San Antonio drivers.

Segment 2 of the Loop 1604 North Expansion began construction in late summer 2022 and is expected to be complete in 2027. More ramps are scheduled to open in 2025.

UTSA to train bilingual teachers

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the University of Texas at San Antonio with a $2.8 million, five-year grant to support a new teacher residency program.

The program aims to help meet the growing demand for more certified bilingual teachers.

Sixty bilingual teaching assistants from seven San Antonio school districts will be recruited to participate in the residency program. They will be paired with 60 mentor teachers to learn on the job while they complete their degrees.

Recruited students will be eligible for scholarships during their year-long teaching residency and can receive fee waivers for certification exams.

South San Antonio ISD hosts info sessions amid potential state takeover

South San's state-appointed conservator recommended last month that the Texas Education Agency appoint a new board due to critical deficiencies and a lack of progress from the current one.

Two community meetings next week will provide information and answer questions over the board of managers' process.

The meetings are Dec. 9 and 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South San Antonio High School Auditorium on 7535 Barlite Blvd.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath has not yet made a final decision, but the agency has begun the process to recruit prospective members for the state-appointed board of managers.

DOL encourages SA workers to check for back wages

Local workers who believe they are owed back wages can use an online federal tool to access their money.

The U.S. Department of Labor is asking San Antonio workers to use its Workers Owed Wages tool to return more than $660,000 in withheld wages in 2024. Workers can input a current or former employer to find out if wages are owed.

Unpaid wages are often recovered after employers withhold overtime pay or tips — violations of labor law.

The DOL estimates there are 970 workers in the San Antonio area who are eligible to receive back wages.

New Texas business alliance to promote civic engagement

The Texas Business Leaders Alliance hopes to address concerns about consumer misinformation and threats to democracy.

It officially launched this week following a survey that saw a need for the organization.

It found 97% of 500 business leaders surveyed recognized the importance of civic engagement and having their voices heard.

The alliance will do research, host roundtables, and coordinate positive efforts to align with community priorities.

Mexico concerned over proposed truck ban at one El Paso bridge

The U.S. General Services Administration is considering a ban on commercial trucks at El Paso’s Bridge of the Americas as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation to reduce pollution in South-Central El Paso.

The plan involves diverting cargo trucks to a newer border crossing on the edge of the two cities.

Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, the mayor of the border city of Juárez, said at a press conference that the Maquiladora and Transportation Associations formally objected to the proposal.

Mexican officials say the ban would have negative impacts on trade. They advocate for solutions like building more bridges, extending operating hours, and increasing customs staffing.

NEISD students save teacher

More than a dozen MacArthur high school students sprang into action after one of their teachers experienced a medical emergency.

The students were skateboarding to the JROTC drill pad when their history teacher and skate club sponsor, Adam Compton, went into cardiac arrest. The students ran to get help, grabbed a defibrillator, and helped shock his heart into rhythm.

Compton thanked the students in a video after he recovered.

“I'm 46 years old. I got teenage kids and a wife, and so it's been a real sobering thought," he said. "What if you guys hadn't been there?"